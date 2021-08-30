fbpx

Monday's Marijuana Stock Movers

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
August 30, 2021 6:58 pm
GAINERS:

  • Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 10.77% at $0.29 with an estimated market cap of $73.9M.
  • Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBX) shares closed up 7% at $0.18 with an estimated market cap of $25.9M.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed up 6.44% at $0.69 with an estimated market cap of $110.6M.
  • CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed up 6.11% at $0.31 with an estimated market cap of $33.5M.
  • Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed up 3.86% at $0.79 with an estimated market cap of $87.7M.
  • cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed up 3.32% at $2.17 with an estimated market cap of $126.0M.
  • Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) shares closed up 3.3% at $7.83 with an estimated market cap of $43.4M.
  • EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed up 2.98% at $0.79 with an estimated market cap of $88.4M.
  • BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 2.9% at $0.32 with an estimated market cap of $137.6M.
  • Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed up 2.7% at $2.28 with an estimated market cap of $210.2M.
  • Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed up 2% at $20.41 with an estimated market cap of $884.8M.

LOSERS:

