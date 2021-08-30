Monday's Marijuana Stock Movers
GAINERS:
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 10.77% at $0.29 with an estimated market cap of $73.9M.
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBX) shares closed up 7% at $0.18 with an estimated market cap of $25.9M.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed up 6.44% at $0.69 with an estimated market cap of $110.6M.
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed up 6.11% at $0.31 with an estimated market cap of $33.5M.
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed up 3.86% at $0.79 with an estimated market cap of $87.7M.
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed up 3.32% at $2.17 with an estimated market cap of $126.0M.
- Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) shares closed up 3.3% at $7.83 with an estimated market cap of $43.4M.
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed up 2.98% at $0.79 with an estimated market cap of $88.4M.
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 2.9% at $0.32 with an estimated market cap of $137.6M.
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed up 2.7% at $2.28 with an estimated market cap of $210.2M.
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed up 2% at $20.41 with an estimated market cap of $884.8M.
LOSERS:
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed down 12.85% at $3.46 with an estimated market cap of $563.1M.
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed down 7.61% at $0.66 with an estimated market cap of $110.2M.
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down 5.93% at $0.99 with an estimated market cap of $174.1M.
- 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) shares closed down 5.86% at $1.04 with an estimated market cap of $619.3M.
- Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTC:KALTF) shares closed down 5.65% at $0.27 with an estimated market cap of $188.0M.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed down 5.63% at $15.58 with an estimated market cap of $163.8M.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 4.47% at $0.2 with an estimated market cap of $108.5M.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 4.03% at $1.19 with an estimated market cap of $149.0M.
- Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares closed down 3.64% at $28.58 with an estimated market cap of $1.9B.
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 3.18% at $2.38 with an estimated market cap of $334.4M.
- TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed down 3.05% at $7 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares closed down 2.71% at $3.23 with an estimated market cap of $48.5M.
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed down 2.53% at $29.46 with an estimated market cap of $6.5B.
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed down 2.17% at $1.19 with an estimated market cap of $169.9M.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 2.16% at $13.13 with an estimated market cap of $5.9B.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed down 2% at $0.75 with an estimated market cap of $1.5B.
