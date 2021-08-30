Panama Is Close To Legalizing Medicinal Cannabis

By Franca Quarneti Via El Planteo

Panama is close to the legalization of medicinal cannabis after bill 153 was approved by the country's National Assembly.

Now, the initiative proposed by Panamanian Congressman Crispiano Adames will go through a third debate.

However, the day of the debate has not been set in the parliamentary agenda.

What is the project about?

According to Ciudad Cannabis, the proposal seeks to create a regulatory framework that allows "controlled and monitored" access to cannabis and its medicinal derivatives, for therapeutic, medical, veterinary and research purposes.

In addition, the bill aims to create the National Program for the Study of the Medicinal Use of Cannabis and its Derivatives, which will promote research and develop educational campaigns aimed at the general public.

The initiative establishes that only seven licenses for the manufacture of cannabis derivatives may be granted during a period of five years, after the enactment of the law. During this five-year period the government will supervise and monitor the development of the domestic market.

"Today many people require medicinal cannabis. At the moment they do it illicitly, through smuggling. Citizenship deserves a regulation," Adames told Cannabis Magazine.

Photo by Angel Silva on Unsplash