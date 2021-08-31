Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Trulieve Continues To Expand In Florida, Curaleaf, Cookies, Pure Options & The Cake House Each Open Stores

Pure Options Opens Store In Lansing, Michigan

Pure Options recently launched its fourth retail store at 125 N Clippert Street in Lansing, Michigan.

The new 7,200 square foot provisioning center is offering a wide range of cannabis flower as well as edibles, concentrates, vape cartridges and CBD products.

"Michigan's legal cannabis industry started right here in Lansing. This grand opening is a dream come true – a culmination of 10+ years of sweat and sacrifice," Sam Usman, Jr., CEO and founder said. "We're so excited to offer this community its first truly premium cannabis retail experience."

Curaleaf Holdings Opens Third Store In New Jersey

Last week Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) kicked off cannabis sales at its 109th dispensary nationwide.

The new 9,546 square foot shop in Bordentown, New Jersey, is located at 191 Route 130.

Simultaneously, the company is launching its Select brand in the Garden State, bringing the brand's reach to 19 states.

"It has been a privilege to serve New Jersey's medical community over the past six years, and we look forward to forging new patient connections in Bordentown, generating new economic opportunities and delivering exceptional retail experiences as this market continues to mature," Patrik Jonsson, the company's regional president, Northeast, said last Wednesday. "We are also excited to expand our Select retail footprint and introduce Select Bites to new patients and consumer audiences."

Trulieve Opens 100th Store Nationwide, Continues To Expand In Florida

Cannabis company Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) opened its 99th and 100th stores nationwide on Thursday.

The new Florida-based shops are located at 330 Winchester Park Blvd, Suite B, in Boynton Beach, and 1090 Dunlawton Ave in Port Orange.

"We are thrilled to expand patient access in Florida and celebrate the milestone of our 100th dispensary to open nationally," Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve said Wednesday. "To have our 100th location open here in our home state of Florida is a true testament to the great American growth story we are proud to be driving forward."

On Friday, the Tallahassee-based company continued to build on its store opening streak in the Sunshine State with a new dispensary in St. Augustine.

Located at 1650 US Hwy 1 S, Suite 101, St., the new store replaces the company's previous shop in St. Augustine to meet consumers' increased demand in the area.

Berner's Cookies Expands To Massachusetts Via Deal With New Día

Cookies, the cannabis brand founded by American rapper and entrepreneur Berner AKA Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr. – is expanding to the East Coast in partnership with New Día, LLC in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The first-ever Cookies storefront on the East Coast will feature a myriad of top-shelf products, including Cookies' famed genetics alongside exclusive New England-themed Cookies SF clothing.

"When we saw that Massachusetts was the first place on the East Coast to legalize cannabis, we had to enter the market," Berner said Saturday. "We have great production partners, and we look forward to our store opening in Worcester."

The Cake House Opens First Store In Vista, California

The Cake House has cut the ribbon on its first store in Vista, California.

Located at 1275 S Santa Fe Ave Suite 101, the store began serving customers on Thursday, August 26.

"Having the City Council and Chamber of Commerce come and kick off the reopening of the facility with a ribbon-cutting is amazing," said Brian McWilliams, general manager. "This shows we have finally made it to the next chapter in recreational cannabis sales. Some of us have put in blood, sweat, tears, and endless hours to get here."

Another Cake House store in Wildomar is set to open by September 1, the company revealed.

The Cake House plans to open ten additional stores in 2022.

Photo: Courtesy of Thought Catalog on Unsplash