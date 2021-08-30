Berner's Cookies Opens First East Coast Location In Worcester, MA Via Partnership With New Día

Cannabis brand Cookies confirmed Saturday that it has expanded to the East Coast in partnership with recreational cannabis retailer New Día, LLC in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Through its partnership with Cookies, New Día will expand its mission as one of the first Massachusetts economic empowerment applicants and create jobs and employment opportunities within the surrounding community.

The Cookies location in Worcester, at 118 Cambridge St., will be open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Partnering with Cookies allows New Día to have a greater impact on our local economy,” Ross Bradshaw, founder and CEO of New Día said. “Cookies’ immense popularity will help us in furthering our mission and expanding within our community in creating new jobs, supporting local suppliers and vendors and expanding our product offerings.”

Serving as the first-ever Cookies storefront on the East Coast, the recent New Día location will host a unique menu of top-shelf products featuring Cookies’ famed genetics and exclusive New England themed Cookies SF clothing. The partnership will include the same New Día staff at the existing New Día location as well as an additional 23 new and locally hired staff members.

Massachusetts cannabis consumers will have access to popular Cookies strains such as Apples and Bananas, Cereal Milk and Gary Payton, as well as regional premium cannabis brands.

“I fell in love with Massachusetts a while back at one of my first shows out there,” Berner, co-founder and CEO of Cookies said.

“The fire marshall shut down my show because the crowd was smoking, and the venue immediately turned into a hotbox; the energy was so pure and so was the love for cannabis and the whole crowd was chanting 'let us smoke.' When we saw that Massachusetts was the first place on the East Coast to legalize cannabis, we had to enter the market. We have great production partners and we look forward to our store opening in Worcester.”

More recent news from Cookies:

Gage Extends Exclusive Licensing Agreement With COOKIES In Michigan For Another Two Years

TerrAscend To Bring Berner's Cookies To Cannabis Shops In New Jersey, Posts $58.7M In Revenue, Withdraws Guidance

Berner's Cookies Teams Up With The Flowr Corp. To Bring Its Products To EU Via Portugal

Photo: Courtesy of Cookies