Cresco Labs Up By Nearly 3.5% - Here Are The Top Marijuana Stock Movers For Today
GAINERS:
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed up 9.97% at $3.97 with an estimated market cap of $646,059,867.
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed up 6.73% at $14.58 with an estimated market cap of $730,311,266.
- 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) shares closed up 6.73% at $1.11 with an estimated market cap of $657,817,042.
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 4.65% at $0.74 with an estimated market cap of $98,789,439.
- Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares closed up 3.78% at $29.66 with an estimated market cap of $1,924,285,000.
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares closed up 3.68% at $192.33 with an estimated market cap of $1,287,244,303.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 3.66% at $6.95 with an estimated market cap of $484,402,686.
- Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed up 3.42% at $9.98 with an estimated market cap of $2,670,398,500.
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed up 3.41% at $20.01 with an estimated market cap of $867,508,357.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares closed up 3.29% at $52.43 with an estimated market cap of $3,202,131,630.
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 3.26% at $0.31 with an estimated market cap of $133,733,767.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 2.9% at $0.76 with an estimated market cap of $1,569,102,000.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed up 2.75% at $2.62 with an estimated market cap of $782,784,534.
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed up 2.57% at $7.18 with an estimated market cap of $1,421,494,554.
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 2.22% at $1.22 with an estimated market cap of $173,685,406.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed up 2.2% at $12.09 with an estimated market cap of $7,374,064,375.
- Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares closed up 2.08% at $160.83 with an estimated market cap of $8,970,610,236.
LOSERS:
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 11.2% at $2.22 with an estimated market cap of $204,705,136.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed down 5.51% at $0.65 with an estimated market cap of $103,925,387.
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 3.91% at $2.46 with an estimated market cap of $345,398,933.
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down 3.67% at $1.05 with an estimated market cap of $185,098,547.
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 2.78% at $2.11 with an estimated market cap of $121,331,889.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed down 2.04% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $173,963,956.
Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.