fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.62
368.80
+ 0.97%
BTC/USD
+ 1996.66
48840.53
+ 4.26%
DIA
+ 2.42
349.74
+ 0.69%
SPY
+ 3.84
442.42
+ 0.86%
TLT
+ 1.01
147.44
+ 0.68%
GLD
+ 2.49
165.18
+ 1.49%

Cresco Labs Up By Nearly 3.5% - Here Are The Top Marijuana Stock Movers For Today

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
August 27, 2021 5:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cresco Labs Up By Nearly 3.5% - Here Are The Top Marijuana Stock Movers For Today

GAINERS:

  • 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed up 9.97% at $3.97 with an estimated market cap of $646,059,867.
  • Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed up 6.73% at $14.58 with an estimated market cap of $730,311,266.
  • 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) shares closed up 6.73% at $1.11 with an estimated market cap of $657,817,042.
  • Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 4.65% at $0.74 with an estimated market cap of $98,789,439.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares closed up 3.78% at $29.66 with an estimated market cap of $1,924,285,000.
  • World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares closed up 3.68% at $192.33 with an estimated market cap of $1,287,244,303.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 3.66% at $6.95 with an estimated market cap of $484,402,686.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed up 3.42% at $9.98 with an estimated market cap of $2,670,398,500.
  • Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed up 3.41% at $20.01 with an estimated market cap of $867,508,357.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares closed up 3.29% at $52.43 with an estimated market cap of $3,202,131,630.
  • BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 3.26% at $0.31 with an estimated market cap of $133,733,767.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 2.9% at $0.76 with an estimated market cap of $1,569,102,000.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed up 2.75% at $2.62 with an estimated market cap of $782,784,534.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed up 2.57% at $7.18 with an estimated market cap of $1,421,494,554.
  • RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 2.22% at $1.22 with an estimated market cap of $173,685,406.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed up 2.2% at $12.09 with an estimated market cap of $7,374,064,375.
  • Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares closed up 2.08% at $160.83 with an estimated market cap of $8,970,610,236.

LOSERS:

  • Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 11.2% at $2.22 with an estimated market cap of $204,705,136.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed down 5.51% at $0.65 with an estimated market cap of $103,925,387.
  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 3.91% at $2.46 with an estimated market cap of $345,398,933.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down 3.67% at $1.05 with an estimated market cap of $185,098,547.
  • cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 2.78% at $2.11 with an estimated market cap of $121,331,889.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed down 2.04% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $173,963,956.

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bullish Tuesday For Marijuana Stocks - Sundial, Aurora, Tilray & Cronos Among Top Gainers

GAINERS: Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 25.36% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $66,497,992. read more

Arena Pharma, GrowGen & HEXO Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On August 23, 2021

GAINERS: iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed up 35.27% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $48,870,997. read more

Hexo, MariMed And Cresco Labs Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On August 16, 2021

GAINERS: Empower Clinics (OTC: EPWCF) shares closed up 12.66% at $0.33 with an estimated market cap of $108,509,916. read more

Sundial Growers & KushCo Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On August 9, 2021

GAINERS: Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) shares closed up 32.78% at $0.024 read more