Ayr Wellness Launches Origyn Extracts Concentrates Line in Arizona

Vertically-integrated cannabis operator Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR) (OTC:AYRWF) confirmed Friday the launch of its Origyn Extracts premium concentrates line in Arizona. Origyn will be the first of Ayr’s national brand portfolio to launch in the Grand Canyon State.

Sales of Origyn in Arizona began Friday, available exclusively in Ayr’s three Oasis Cannabis stores. Wholesale operations are expected to begin roughly one month from now. The initial products to be made available will include six SKUs, all strain-specific High Terpene Extracts (“HTE”) cartridges, including Garlotti HTE, LA Star Killer HTE, Cookie Glue HTE, Chery Tang HTE, California Orange HTE and Jungle Juice HTE.

Origyn Extracts was originally launched in Massachusetts in October 2020 and is now the leading concentrate brand in that state, with ~22% market share in concentrates, according to BDSA. The Company launched Origyn Extracts in Florida in May 2021. Ayr plans to roll out Origyn across its full operational footprint, including Nevada and Pennsylvania later this year.

“We are investing significant talent and resources to build out our national brand portfolio, which consists of Origyn, Kynd premium flower, and the recently announced acquisition of Levia,” Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayr, stated. “The expansion of Origyn into Arizona is an important step in that process. Arizona has a dynamic market and high demand for quality concentrates and extracts, and we are incredibly excited to introduce the state’s consumers to our Origyn Extracts, which truly celebrate the plant and all that it has to offer.”

Price Action

Ayr Wellness’ shares were trading 2.20% lower at $24.40 per share at the time of writing Friday late morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash