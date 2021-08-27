Chalice Brands Reports Record Quarterly Revenue Of $6.9M, Up By 26% YoY

Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE:CHAL) (OTCQB:CHALF) announced its financial and operating results Thursday for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, revealing record quarterly revenues from continuing operations of $6.9 million, up by 26% from $5.5 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results

Gross profit grew 131% year-over-year to $3.1 million . Gross margin almost doubled from 23% in Q2 2020 to 45% in Q2 2021.

. Gross margin almost doubled from 23% in Q2 2020 to 45% in Q2 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $250,000 for Q2 2021, compared with a loss of $750,000 for Q2 2020, continuing the positive trend since fourth quarter 2020. This move to profitability was primarily driven by continued cost controls, increased contribution from Homegrown and increased vertical product contribution in both Chalice and Homegrown.

Second Quarter Highlights:

On April 8, 2021, the Company announced its 80% acquisition of CBD skincare brand Fifth & Root with a national presence in over 400 retail outlets across the United States.

A record 412 million shares were voted at the Company’s annual general meeting held on May 10, 2021, with over 95% approving the Company’s name change to Chalice Brands Ltd. along with the share consolidation effective as of May 25, 2021.

held on May 10, 2021, Ltd. along with the share consolidation effective as of May 25, 2021. On May 19, 2021, the Company closed the purchase of 100% ownership in Homegrown Oregon, a chain of five retail dispensaries located in Portland, Salem and Albany, Oregon, for total consideration of approximately $9.75 million.

total consideration of approximately Retail store count in Oregon increased from 7 to 12.

Enacted the consolidation of its common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every twenty-three (23) pre-consolidation common shares effective as of May 25, 2021.

Appointed Ginger Mollo as Chief Integration Officer of Chalice Brands, and General Manager of Fifth & Root; a nationally recognized CBD skincare brand based in California.

“Chalice is creating a strong foundation through our decision to prioritize the crawl-walk-run operating philosophy in our approach to investments for growth,” Jeff Yapp, president and CEO of Chalice Brands, stated. ”We continue to make excellent progress in terms of executing our west coast U.S. strategy to achieve accelerated growth, and our record second quarter results reflect this. Chalice continues to generate strong organic growth due to brand recognition, disciplined capital allocation, and strategic acquisitions.”

Price Action

Chalice Brands’ shares were trading 2.45% lower at 73 cents per share at the time of writing Friday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Roberto Valdivia on Unsplash