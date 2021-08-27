This Cannabis Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Facebook, GE And Ford

Investors that added Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to their portfolio one year ago are truly living the high life.

Since August 2020, Canadian cannabis company Tilray stock's one-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech, electric vehicle and clean energy giants: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Tilray cultivates and sells medical and recreational cannabis. In 2021, Aphria acquired Tilray in a reverse merger and renamed itself Tilray.

The bulk of Tilray’s sales are in Canada and in the international medical cannabis export market. U.S. exposure for Tilray consists of CBD products through Manitoba Harvest and beer through SweetWater.

Here's how the returns break down from August 2020 to present: