Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Jushi Holdings, HEXO Corp, Delic Holdings, KCSA Strategic Communications, Green Check Verified

Jushi Holdings VP Of Cultivation Operations Josh Malman Receives 2021Cannabis Leadership Award

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQX:JUSHF) announced Tuesday that its vice president of cultivation operations, Josh Malman, has been selected as a recipient of a 2021 Cannabis Leadership Award.

Malman was nominated by his peers and colleagues and was selected from 180 nominations by cannabis industry professionals coming from cultivation and/or vertically integrated companies with cultivation and retail operations in North America.

"Josh has been an invaluable part of our operations team who has continued to create sophisticated IP, KPIs, and SOPs," said Jim Cacioppo, CEO, chairman and founder of Jushi. "As an industry pioneer who has been instrumental in scaling our cultivation operations in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Nevada and Ohio, his expertise in genetics, cultivation methodologies, and facility design have enabled us to swiftly bring to market top-selling, high-quality flower brands like The Bank and Sèche."

On Thursday, the company closed its previously announced acquisition of Franklin Bioscience OH, LLC, a licensed medical cannabis processor in Ohio.

HEXO Corp Announces Appointment Of Guillaume Jouët As Chief People & Culture Officer

HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NASDAQ:HEXO) announced the appointment of Guillaume Jouët as chief people and culture officer on Thursday.

Guillaume brings over two decades of experience as a senior international executive leading human resources, sustainability, public affairs and communications to his role at HEXO. He is also skilled in the areas of manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, agriculture, food products, infrastructure, mining and natural resources.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Guillaume to the team as we continue to expand rapidly in Canada, into the U.S., and globally," Sebastien St-Louis, the company's CEO and co-founder said. "At HEXO, we believe that people are one of our most valuable assets."

Delic Holdings Forms Medical Advisory Board

Psychedelic wellness platform Delic Holdings Corp (CSE:DELC) (OTCQB:DELCF) announced Thursday the forming of a medical advisory board.

The board's members are Matthew Cook, MD, David Rabin, MD, Ph.D., Iru Gerard Fernando, MD, Chris Ray, Ph.D., Yessica Avancena and Barbara Branaman. The board will advise Delic and its subsidiaries, including Ketamine Infusion Centers, Delic Labs, and others, as they develop safety protocols and best practices pertaining to legal psychedelic wellness treatments today.

"Science and medicine are the basis of Delic's approach to psychedelic wellness, and our experienced and diverse Medical Advisory Board will help ensure our commitment to safety, quality, and efficacy of treatments," CEO Matt Stang said. "This impressive group represents well-known leaders in the psychedelic and addiction fields and will help usher in a greater understanding of the science and data behind what we expect to be the most effective treatments for many mental health conditions ever available."

Former 4Front Exec Kris Krane Joins KCSA Strategic Communications

New York-based integrated communications firm KCSA Strategic Communications is expanding its cannabis practice by tapping cannabis entrepreneur and activist Kris Krane, former President of 4Front Ventures to the team.

In his new role, Krane will work on business development, advise the company's cannabis clients and participate in KCSA's podcast, The Green Rush.

"Kris Krane perfectly encapsulates who we are and what we aspire to achieve – to become a holistic communications firm that empowers our clients to become effective, strategic storytellers," Lewis Goldberg, principal and managing partner at KCSA said Thursday. "Kris knows everyone in the cannabis industry and has unparalleled access and insight into the players in the space."

Green Check Verified Announces A Series Of Hires As Part Of Company Expansion

Green Check Verified, a leading fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services, said Wednesday that David Bagley joined its ranks as executive vice president and chief growth officer and Matt Fitzgerald as vice president of engineering as part of a larger company expansion.

In addition, the Bonita Springs, Florida-based company also recently promoted co-founder Mike Kennedy to chief strategy officer.

Bagley is a C-Suite growth executive serving the fintech and regulatory technology industries in roles for both Fortune 500 companies and equity-backed SaaS/PaaS organizations.

Fitzgerald brings over two decades of experience in technical alignment strategies in complex environments, enterprise road maps, integration and information processing from data sources, data visualization and reporting, database administration and delivery of high-end solutions.

"I could not be more pleased to join Green Check Verified at this exciting time," Bagley said. "There is a wave of financial institutions entering this line of business — as clearly demonstrated by Green Check's growth over the past eight months — and the company is uniquely positioned to be the leading provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions for institutions that want to bank this market in an impactful way."

Cherie LaFlamme, Julie Mott, Leigh Vadas, Micah Fields, and Milena Paz also joined the company over the past period.

Photo: Courtesy of Kym MacKinnon on Unsplash