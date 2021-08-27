Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Acreage, Green Scientific Labs, OMMA, PharmaCielo, Ketamine One, BC Craft Supply

Green Scientific Labs Appoints Richie Gray As CFO

Cannabis and hemp compliance testing laboratory Green Scientific Labs has tapped Richie Gray to oversee its financial department.

Gray brings over 15 years of finance experience in mergers and acquisitions, private equity and serving as a CFO.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Richie to the GSL family," Paul Crage, co-founder and CEO commented. "Richie's experience and knowledge will bring immediate value to the company as we start our expansion."

OMMA Hires Another Director

Oklahoma's marijuana regulatory agency hired another director, according to The Oklahoman.

It's the fourth elected director in the past three years.

Berry, who replaces Kelly Williams, is an attorney who advised Gov. Kevin Stitt on cannabis policy while working for the Oklahoma secretary of state.

The medical marijuana market in Oklahoma has over 12,500 total business licenses in the state.

PharmaCielo Names New CEO

PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV:PCLO) (OTCQX:PCLOF), the Canadian parent of Colombia's premier cultivator and producer of medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS, recently revealed that Henning von Koss stepped down as CEO and director of the company.

Cannabis veteran Bill Petron, the company's chairman, has agreed to assume the CEO role, as the company is on track for revenue growth in the second half of fiscal 2021.

According to PharmaCielo's latest earnings report, revenue dropped to $1.12 million from $1.75 in the second quarter of 2020.

KetamineOne Forms Medical Advisory Board

KetamineOne Capital Limited (NEO: MEDI) (OTCPK: KONEF) has formed a medical advisory board to help guide the development of its mental health platform and other aspects.

Dr. Mark Kimmins, the company's chief medical officer, agreed to chair the board while other appointed MABs members include Dr. Ravi Bains, Dr. Glen Brooks, Dr. Darren Cotterell, Dr. Dennis Filips and Dr. Quang Henderson.

"It is an honor and a privilege to lead Ketamine One's medical advisory board and work alongside such an esteemed group of leaders in their respective fields," Mark Kimmins, the company's chief medical officer, commented. "I am excited to both shape our discussions and learn from them while ultimately helping to apply the recommendations of our advisors to the Company for the benefit of our patients."

The formation of the board will help the company move closer to its "goal of becoming a leader in psychedelic-assisted mental health treatments across the continent," Adam Deffett, the company's interim CEO said.

BC Craft Supply Announces Management Changes

Cannabinoid and psychedelic-focused company BC Craft Supply Co Ltd (CSE:CRFT) recently appointed Susan Chapelle, EMBA, to the board of directors. Chapelle has been serving on the company's advisory committee since May.

Chapelle, who currently serves as COO at PurMinds BioPharma, is the founder of Aligned Collective Coworking in Squamish, British Columbia.

The Vancouver-based company said that Regan McGrath opted to step down from the board of directors and will continue serving as its CFO in the interim.

Acreage Names Bryan Murray Executive VP Of Government Relations

Vertically integrated cannabis company Acreage Holdings, Inc. (CSE:ACRG), (OTCQX:ACRHF, ACRDF)) has tapped Bryan Murray to serve as executive vice president of government relations.

Murray brings vast experience in leadership and government reform, having served at Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in government relations and public affairs.

"Bryan brings a wealth of regulatory and policy experience during his 13 years at Pfizer. He has significant experience driving regional and grass roots policy initiatives across the United States and Canada," Peter Caldini, the company's CEO, said Monday. "Bryan combines a great mix of strategic thought leadership and the ability to partner with key policy makers to drive sustainable results."

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash