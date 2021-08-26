Pressure BioSciences Reports Strong 2nd Quarter Financial and Business Results; Looks Forward to an Even Stronger 2nd Half of 2021

Image Provided By Pixabay

Pressure BioSciences, Inc (OTCQB:PBIO) has enjoyed a near record-breaking first half of 2021, reporting the second-highest revenue growth ever, driven by the company’s aggressive growth plan.

As Pressure BioSciences (PBI) works toward its goal of uplisting to NASDAQ or NYSE by the end of the year, its strong 2nd quarter results suggest that the company is well on its way toward achieving that goal. As PBI enters its 3rd quarter, here’s what it’s achieved so far and what investors can look forward to in the 2nd half of the year.

Strong Revenue Growth Driven by Expanding Client Base

PBI reported $608,900 in revenue for the 2nd quarter, bringing its total for the 1st half of 2021 to $1,168,800 — more than 124% higher than its revenue in the 1st half of 2020. While the bulk of that came from sales of its pressure-based instruments, the company saw growth across multiple revenue streams, including consumable sales and its BaroFold and Ultra Shear Technology (UST) services — 2 of the company’s highly regarded, pressure-based platforms that are expected to be top-performing revenue generators in 2022 and beyond.

The key to PBI’s strengthening financial position is the wide applicability of its revolutionary pressure-based technology. Rather than using temperature or chemicals to manipulate compounds in a scientific reaction (break down, extract, speed up or slow down reactions, inactivate, etc.), the company’s patented Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform uses extremely high pressure with precise temperature control and high-intensity shearing to manipulate compounds in ways that have never really been done before.

The UST platform, for example, can create high quality, highly stable nanoemulsions of oil. Since oil-based ingredients are hard to break down, standard emulsions are rarely very shelf stable — which is why that salad dressing in your fridge separates after a few hours. They’re also difficult for your body to absorb — which is why oil-based supplements like vitamin E or Omega-3 fatty acids come in such large doses. Your body won’t be able to absorb most of the active ingredient that is in the oil, so you need larger amounts in order to try to achieve your daily recommended dose.

The nanoemulsions PBI creates are from the breakdown of oil drops to nano-sized oil droplets; thus, the tiny oil droplets and the active ingredients they contain (nutraceuticals, vitamins, drugs, etc.) – become effectively water soluble. This has applications across a ton of commercial spaces. In the food and beverage industry, UST can be used to infuse a variety of compounds into beverages and liquid foods, such as ultra potent antioxidants like astaxanthin, nutraceuticals like CBD, and vitamins/supplements. In the beauty space, nanoemulsions of retinol and other oil-based skincare and makeup products will absorb into skin better and can provide fuller coverage without caking or clumping.

This groundbreaking nanoemulsion technology received 4 new patents over the past year and returned far better-than-anticipated results on its 1-year product stability study to measure the stability of UST-processed new nanoemulsions. PBI’s other pressure-based system, the BaroFold platform, which is being heralded as a new and unique way to help solve manufacturing issues that are adversely affecting pharmaceutical companies worldwide that are developing the next generation of protein-based drugs, enjoyed a similarly productive 1st half of the year by doubling its client base and increasing its revenue by more than three times.

New Acquisitions and Partnerships Position PBI for a Strong 2nd Half of 2021

Beyond major breakthroughs toward the commercialization of PBI’s UST platform, one of the company’s most impressive achievements this year has been the formation of PBI Agrochem. The agrochemical subsidiary formed earlier this year aims to produce eco-friendly pesticides and fertilizers, with plans to use the Company's UST platform on all of its oil-based products, which should increase stability, lower production costs, and make the products even more eco-friendly than they already are.

The newly formed wholly-owned PBI Agrochem subsidiary has already booked $1 million in orders in just its first month of operations; most of this revenue is expected to be booked as part of the company’s 3rd quarter financial results. These orders also put the company nearly halfway toward its target of $2.5 million in 2021 revenue from PBI Agrochem.

PBI has previously announced that it is working on the acquisition of assets of an existing product line in the eco-friendly agricultural space, which it will then adapt to produce with its UST platform. It is optimistic that it can achieve the rest of its $2.5 million revenue goal before the end of 2021.

The company has also partnered with Ohio State University to develop an industrial scale prototype of the UST platform that it will use to showcase the tech’s potential to mass produce shelf-stable nanoemulsions that can be distributed globally. With the launch of that prototype, PBI hopes to sign at least 2 new major license agreements in the food and beverage space before the end of 2021.

PBI is also in negotiations with a range of companies in the nutraceutical space with the goal of signing at least 2 multi-year license deals before the end of 2021, for UST-processed nanoemulsions of CBD oil, astaxanthin, prednisone, retinol, or other active ingredients.

With record-breaking financial results for the Company’s core pressure-related products already achieved, $1 million in agrochem orders received for Q3/Q4 2021 with more orders expected soon, and negotiations underway for major licensing deals on its UST platform, PBI is poised to turn 2021 into its best-performing year by far, which should set the stage for one pretty eye-opening 2022.