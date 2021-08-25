KushCo Is Up By Almost 17% - Follow The Top Cannabis Movers For Today
GAINERS:
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed up 18.21% at $0.41 with an estimated market cap of $69,563,039.
- General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed up 17.08% at $0.44 with an estimated market cap of $27,717,011.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed up 16.36% at $0.7 with an estimated market cap of $111,098,151.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed up 13.22% at $2.57 with an estimated market cap of $54,550,031.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 9.02% at $14.87 with an estimated market cap of $156,321,098.
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed up 7.32% at $2.2 with an estimated market cap of $202,860,946.
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 5.21% at $1.22 with an estimated market cap of $173,770,867.
- Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) shares closed up 4.39% at $7.61 with an estimated market cap of $42,176,385.
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed up 4.38% at $0.72 with an estimated market cap of $119,613,987.
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed up 3.94% at $2.09 with an estimated market cap of $121,909,659.
- Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares closed up 3.69% at $28.86 with an estimated market cap of $1,870,865,810.
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed up 2.94% at $1.05 with an estimated market cap of $185,098,547.
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed up 2.44% at $0.71 with an estimated market cap of $78,831,466.
LOSERS:
- Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTC:KALTF) shares closed down 7.66% at $0.27 with an estimated market cap of $191,029,635.
- Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed down 6.28% at $0.27 with an estimated market cap of $89,295,298.
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed down 6.19% at $0.55 with an estimated market cap of $101,004,036.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed down 5.82% at $0.29 with an estimated market cap of $179,157,844.
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed down 4.1% at $14.27 with an estimated market cap of $714,783,386.
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed down 3.94% at $3.66 with an estimated market cap of $595,611,867.
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed down 3.47% at $0.97 with an estimated market cap of $320,915,070.
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed down 3.46% at $8.92 with an estimated market cap of $919,204,777.
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 3.07% at $0.25 with an estimated market cap of $98,537,942.
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 2.48% at $2.64 with an estimated market cap of $370,898,277.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 2.4% at $31.68 with an estimated market cap of $1,888,357,173.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 2.34% at $1.25 with an estimated market cap of $156,538,601.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 2.26% at $2.59 with an estimated market cap of $773,821,352.
