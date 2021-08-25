fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.43
373.94
+ 0.11%
BTC/USD
-363.86
49124.99
-0.74%
DIA
+ 0.46
353.28
+ 0.13%
SPY
+ 0.96
447.01
+ 0.21%
TLT
-1.24
150.52
-0.83%
GLD
-1.16
169.81
-0.69%

KushCo Is Up By Almost 17% - Follow The Top Cannabis Movers For Today

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
August 25, 2021 7:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
KushCo Is Up By Almost 17% - Follow The Top Cannabis Movers For Today

GAINERS:

  • iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed up 18.21% at $0.41 with an estimated market cap of $69,563,039.
  • General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed up 17.08% at $0.44 with an estimated market cap of $27,717,011.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed up 16.36% at $0.7 with an estimated market cap of $111,098,151.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed up 13.22% at $2.57 with an estimated market cap of $54,550,031.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 9.02% at $14.87 with an estimated market cap of $156,321,098.
  • Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed up 7.32% at $2.2 with an estimated market cap of $202,860,946.
  • RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 5.21% at $1.22 with an estimated market cap of $173,770,867.
  • Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) shares closed up 4.39% at $7.61 with an estimated market cap of $42,176,385.
  • Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed up 4.38% at $0.72 with an estimated market cap of $119,613,987.
  • cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed up 3.94% at $2.09 with an estimated market cap of $121,909,659.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares closed up 3.69% at $28.86 with an estimated market cap of $1,870,865,810.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed up 2.94% at $1.05 with an estimated market cap of $185,098,547.
  • EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed up 2.44% at $0.71 with an estimated market cap of $78,831,466.

LOSERS:

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bullish Tuesday For Marijuana Stocks - Sundial, Aurora, Tilray & Cronos Among Top Gainers

GAINERS: Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 25.36% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $66,497,992. read more

Arena Pharma, GrowGen & HEXO Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On August 23, 2021

GAINERS: iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed up 35.27% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $48,870,997. read more

Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/11: Will New York's New Governor Hochul Be Good For The Cannabis Space?

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies: read more

Sundial Growers & KushCo Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On August 9, 2021

GAINERS: Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) shares closed up 32.78% at $0.024 read more