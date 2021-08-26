EXCLUSIVE: Curio Wellness Opens Franchise Opportunities, Rebrands Cannabis Retail Biz To Fat & Dotter

Curio Wellness, a medical cannabis company based out of Maryland, has announced the rebranding of its retail business and future franchises as Far & Dotter, Swedish for Father and Daughter and a nod to Curio Wellness’s founding father and daughter team, Michael and Wendy Bronfein.

In addition, Curio has secured its franchisor license and will now be accepting applications from interested entrepreneurs in more than ten states with growing cannabis programs under the Far & Dotter entity. A burgeoning business model in cannabis, Curio is one of the first franchises to launch in the industry. The brand is currently targeting its home state of Maryland, as well as Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri, New Jersey, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan and Illinois. However, management told Benzinga it is open to considering other markets as presented.

Through the application process, diverse entrepreneurs (including women, minorities and disabled veterans) will be eligible to receive start-up capital and can apply through the Curio Wellness Investment Fund. Announced by the company last November, the Fund provides eligible applicants up to ninety-three percent of the capital needed to open a franchise and seeks to address the systemic diversity and inclusion crisis facing the cannabis industry throughout the country. Beginning today, Thursday, Aug. 26, entrepreneurs can apply online to be a franchisee at fardotter.com. Entrepreneurs also interested in applying for capital through the Curio Wellness Investment Fund can apply at the same link.

“I look forward to the new Far & Dotter brand bringing Curio’s commitment to community and generational advancement to life in states across the country,” Jerel Registre, managing director of the fund, told Benzinga. “We are excited to empower local entrepreneurs through the investment Fund and local franchise opportunity, and I look forward to helping them overcome systemic barriers and create real, lasting generational wealth.”

