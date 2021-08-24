Bullish Tuesday For Marijuana Stocks - Sundial, Aurora, Tilray & Cronos Among Top Gainers
GAINERS:
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 25.36% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $66,497,992.
- Leviathan Natural Prods (OTC:LVCNF) shares closed up 24.29% at $0.5 with an estimated market cap of $42,498,916.
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed up 20.41% at $0.34 with an estimated market cap of $58,847,824.
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed up 11.03% at $9.24 with an estimated market cap of $943,936,745.
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed up 8.36% at $0.59 with an estimated market cap of $107,668,941.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 8.05% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $124,242,953.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed up 6.67% at $1.28 with an estimated market cap of $160,295,527.
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed up 6.62% at $0.21 with an estimated market cap of $176,928,853.
- TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed up 6.44% at $7.59 with an estimated market cap of $1,399,322,230.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 6.28% at $0.77 with an estimated market cap of $1,586,200,000.
- Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed up 5.95% at $0.29 with an estimated market cap of $95,281,390.
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed up 5.31% at $0.25 with an estimated market cap of $101,659,917.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed up 5% at $4.2 with an estimated market cap of $173,256,455.
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed up 4.84% at $30.0 with an estimated market cap of $6,654,768,039.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed up 4.47% at $32.46 with an estimated market cap of $1,934,850,815.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed up 4.33% at $2.65 with an estimated market cap of $791,747,715.
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed up 4.2% at $14.88 with an estimated market cap of $745,338,247.
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed up 4.18% at $9.72 with an estimated market cap of $831,678,668.
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed up 4.03% at $7.23 with an estimated market cap of $1,431,393,541.
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed up 3.83% at $0.69 with an estimated market cap of $114,598,726.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed up 3.51% at $11.81 with an estimated market cap of $7,203,283,728.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed up 3.29% at $6.59 with an estimated market cap of $2,450,198,554.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 3.25% at $13.8 with an estimated market cap of $6,201,493,268.
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed up 3.06% at $1.01 with an estimated market cap of $332,435,098.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 3% at $6.87 with an estimated market cap of $478,474,072.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed up 2.84% at $17.74 with an estimated market cap of $6,975,003,212.
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed up 2.5% at $2.05 with an estimated market cap of $189,029,518.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed up 2.48% at $0.6 with an estimated market cap of $95,477,464.
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed up 2.14% at $3.81 with an estimated market cap of $620,022,190.
LOSERS:
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC:KHRNF) shares closed down 7.24% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $41,055,090.
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF) shares closed down 7.12% at $0.11 with an estimated market cap of $43,016,374.
- Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC:CPHRF) shares closed down 6.56% at $1.78 with an estimated market cap of $47,018,062.
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed down 6.48% at $1.16 with an estimated market cap of $165,167,784.
- General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed down 5.12% at $0.38 with an estimated market cap of $23,673,779.
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares closed down 4.43% at $187.05 with an estimated market cap of $1,251,905,822.
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed down 4.12% at $0.29 with an estimated market cap of $31,615,422.
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed down 3.64% at $0.53 with an estimated market cap of $33,325,318.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed down 3.35% at $8.97 with an estimated market cap of $50,970,319.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga
