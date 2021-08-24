Apple And Google Play Stores Offer Another Cannabis-Focused App, Springbig Launches Re:source

Cannabis-focused software-as-a-service marketing platform springbig has launched a new app for Android and iPhone users that consolidates consumers' dispensary communications, shopping carts, store promotions and loyalty rewards in one seamless platform.

Re:source is another cannabis-related app to launch on Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store after the tech giant changed its policy and now welcomes cannabis-focused apps on its store.

In July, weed delivery company Eaze jumped at the opportunity first and was followed by The Parent Company's (OTCQX:GRAMF) shoppable app and Emjay's first iOS app.

Re:source enables consumers to shop springbig-powered dispensary menus directly via their respective loyalty accounts where they can view their redeemable points and promotions available at each retailer. Shoppers can also save their contact information as well as product preferences and interests to their profile page.

"Re:source represents springbig's underlying goal of removing friction and fostering genuine connections between cannabis dispensaries, brands, and consumers," Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig said Tuesday. "Apps like re:source will usher in the next iteration of digital retail in the cannabis space and enable regulated businesses to deliver truly modern shopping and loyalty experiences."

Photo: Courtesy of springbig