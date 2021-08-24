Marijuana Money: Rapper Kid Cudi Seeks To Hire A Professional Blunt Roller

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.

American rapper Kid Cudi has been showing his love for marijuana for a while now. In fact, he has a track called 'Marijuana' which, coincidentally, is 4:20 minutes long.

Now, the 37-year-old musician has taken his passion to another level: he's looking to hire a professional blunt maker.

On August 15, Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi (his full name), resorted to Twitter to advertise this peculiar job offer.

"I need a professional blunt roller in Los Angeles. Contact @Shift_leader06 and send your resume. Serious inquiries only," Kid Cudi wrote on the social networking site.

Kid Kudi is not standing still: new album and animated series

A Cleveland native, Cudi, is busy between the release of his new album and an animated series for Netflix which will premiere in 2022. Both productions were named Entergalactic.

In addition, Hip Hop DX reported that the rapper is working on Crater, a Disney+ sci-fi adventure, and a film adaptation of Brandon Taylor's award-winning novel Real Life.

Photo by Seher Sikandar for rehes creative, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons; edited in Canva by Natalia Kesselman.