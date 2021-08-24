MindMed Teams Up With Forian To Improve Real-World Evidence Data To Help Psychiatric Patients

Psychedelics-focused medicines company Mind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD), (NEO: MMED) announced Tuesday that it has teamed up with Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA), a provider of evidence-based support for more comprehensive clinical and commercial decision-making.

MindMed and Forian will collaborate to develop best practices for using real-world evidence ("RWE") information to help improve the health and lives of psychiatric patients.

The New York-based company explained the importance of obtaining real-world health datasets, noting that they push for, and enable, discovery and connections that are often missing in individual cases. Patterns emerge when multiple visits can be seen in a representative population.

"Our goal is to use real-world healthcare data and deep digital phenotyping to achieve in-depth, precise and personalized characterizations of individuals with generalized anxiety disorders and other conditions of interest for our drug development programs," MindMed's chief medical officer Dan Karlin, MD MA stated. "By fully acknowledging each person's physiology, environment, and behavioral stressors, we ultimately aim for integrated digital deep diagnoses to drive precision psychiatry for drug development and clinical treatment across our target therapeutic areas."

Forian's CEO Dan Barton added they are excited to team up with MindMed to help them deliver insights to advance the health of those suffering from psychiatric disorders.

Photo: Courtesy of Nick Fewings on Unsplash