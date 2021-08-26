How One Company has Positioned Itself as the Leader of Eco-Friendly and CBD Beverages

Image by Alkaline Water Company

Eco-friendly products are good for the environment, healthy for consumers and gaining the attention of investors like never before. Take Flow Water Inc. (TSE: FLOW), for example. The Canadian alkaline water and beverage company recently underwent its initial public offering (IPO) on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Flow Water represents significant potential within the eco-friendly product sector that’s expected to command a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2021 to 2029. However, there’s another beverage brand that’s also drawing investors.

The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ:WTER) was born out of interest in the alkaline diet and the perceived health benefits of Pink Himalayan Rock Salt. The Arizona-based company offers a wide array of products including eco-friendly aluminum bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, CBD waters, CBD ingestibles and CBD topicals. It has developed an innovative state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process that enhances beverages with trace minerals, electrolytes and produces high alkalinity water.

Each product groups has its own dedicated team of professionals and operates under separate legal entities: Alkaline88, LLC (flagship water), A88 Infused Beverage Division (flavored water and CBD water) and A88 Infused Products Division (CBD ingestibles and CBD topicals). The company is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion and has plans to develop its product line further.

What Makes the Alkaline Water Company Stand Out as an Investment

The Alkaline Water Co. is proving itself as a noteworthy stock and investment option within the eco-friendly product sector. The company has recently reported its 7th consecutive year of record sales and its products are available for consumer sales at over 75,000 retail stores across the United States.

In the last year alone, The Alkaline Water Co. has been included in over 50,000 new major retail locations within the U.S. The brand is expanding fast — with major retailers such as H-E-B, Harris Teeter and Sprouts being the latest to carry one or more of Alkaline88’s new SKUs.

In the last year, The Alkaline Water Co. has also expanded its product offerings to include eco-friendly aluminum bottles, a 2-liter Alkaline88 six-pack, CBD powders and CBD chews along with 6 new, soon-to-be launched CBD waters. The Alkaline Water Co.’s CBD water and ingestibles are also gaining traction within convenience stores and CBD specialty locations, such as Yesway and CBD Emporium.

The Alkaline Water Co.’s success in the CBD market is also in part attributed to its partnership with Shaquille O’Neal. In May 2021, the company announced Shaquille O’Neal to join as an equity partner and member of The Alkaline Water Co.’s board of advisors. He will also serve as a marquee brand ambassador for Alkaline88.

In its expansion, the company is counting on its business model of strong distribution and stellar product lines. The Alkaline Water Co. is also looking toward international expansion. New locations in Mexico, the Caribbean, Canada and the U.S. are future targets.

CEO Ricky Wright’s public commentary on The Alkaline Water Co.’s most recent quarterly call highlights the firm’s strong potential for growth in both domestic and international markets.

“We have also begun negotiating with a beverage plant in Canada that would allow us to produce both our Alkaline88 and CBD water for distribution in Canada. We’re confident the Canadian market will be our next international endeavor during fiscal 2022. Because of political dynamics, we were not able to expand into the Asian markets in fiscal 2021. We now believe that we will be able to expand into Asia during the last half of fiscal 2022,” Wright said.

Learn more about The Alkaline Water Co.’s investor relations here.