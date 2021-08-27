New Cannabis Products: Delta-9 Drink Powders And A Creative Journal

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

High Life Farms’ Delta-9 Powder x Azuca

High Life Farms announced the launch of Lift Off, a new fast-acting, Delta-9-THC-effect dissolvable powder powered by AZUCA TiME INFUSION, an all-natural, fast-acting cannabis edibles ingredient brand.

Available in select Michigan dispensaries, Lift Off comes in 100mg containers of ten 10mg servings and is the latest addition to High Life Farms’ wide array of cannabis products.

“At High Life Farms, we're constantly looking for ways to innovate and to meet the needs and desires of every type of consumer. Lift Off checks both of those boxes with Azuca's innovative fast-acting technology and a high that is akin to smoking flower, but for those who prefer not to inhale. The fact that it's completely tasteless and dissolves easily also allows for endless

versatility in the way that consumers can mix it with any beverage of choice,” Ben Celani, co-founder of High Life Farms, told Benzinga.

ReCreate x Pilgrim Soul Cannabis Journal

ReCreate and Pilgrim Soul partnered to create the ReCreate x Pilgrim Soul cannabis journal.

This guided journal is filled with fun, shareable and creative challenges meant to spark the imagination. Each challenge pushes you to rethink the way you see yourself and the world around you to uncover new possibilities and ideas.

How does ReCreate help to enhance this experience?

ReCreate’s purpose is to provide people with access to the highest quality botanical therapies and to empower individuals to take their health into their own hands.

ReCreate's products are not intended to be mind-altering with high amounts of THC, but rather life-enhancing with the perfect ratios of THC, CBD and functional Ayurvedic botanicals like Lemon Balm, Turmeric, Valerian Root and Lion’s Mane.

Jesse Stanley, co-founder and CEO of ReCreate, told Benzinga, “ReCreate and Pilgrim Soul are celebrating the intrinsic relationship between cannabis and creativity. By pairing cannabis with the thought exercises included in the journal, we hope to inspire those looking to embark on their own creative journey.”

Photo: Courtesy Images

