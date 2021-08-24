New Cannabis Products: Papa & Barkley's Capsules And Sleep Collection

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

Releaf Capsules

California-based Papa & Barkley launched 25 mg and 50 mg THC Releaf Capsules.

Papa & Barkley’s vegan and gluten-free capsules contain a precise dose of highly potent whole-plant oil to help relieve occasional deep pain and improve sleep. The capsules are made using Papa & Barkley’s unique solventless whole plant infusion process to preserve the plant’s natural full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes and phytonutrients and maximize the therapeutic benefits. Crafted with just two simple ingredients – coconut oil and cannabis – these capsules offer a natural, convenient way to feel better.

“The secret ingredient is TLC, not THC. Cannabis, like all other analgesics, will go to the ailment before it does anything else. Folks who actually have an ailment need this level of the cannabinoid to manage their pain,” Guy Rocourt, president and chief product officer of Papa & Barkley, told Benzinga.

Sleep Collection

Also recently, the cannabis wellness products company introduced four new whole-plant powered offerings through its Sleep Releaf Collection launch.

The latest product line, including Papa & Barkley’s Sleep Tincture, Sleep Capsules, Sleep Blackberry Elderberry Gummies and Sleep Dark Chocolate With Pomegranate, offers an effective and natural solution for better sleep. Each Sleep Releaf product contains a powerful and balanced blend of CBD, THC and CBN (2:4:1 ratio) to help you consistently fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up feeling refreshed. CBD, THC and CBN are three naturally occurring cannabinoids that help the body relax and recover, soothe everyday pain and promote sleepiness.

“At Papa & Barkley, we are firm believers in true plant medicine. CBN is a minor cannabinoid known for its sedative effects and found in aged cannabis or cannabis exposed to heat and light; during the aging process, THC converts into CBN. Most brands use chemical processes to extract CBN, but at Papa & Barkley we are committed to clean, solventless infusion processes. We are pioneering an innovative, completely chemical-free way to convert THC-rich rosin into CBN-rich rosin using heat. This ensures our Sleep Releaf products are infused with the plant's full nutrient profile to maximize sleep benefits,” Rocourt added.

Photo: Courtesy Images.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: