New Cannabis Products: Gummies From Kush Queen, Wana, HempMeds And Extract Labs

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

Kush Queen’s THCv Gummies

After launching its Bäre+ CBD: THCv Tincture, Kush Queen has expanded its THCv offering to into its GummiesRx line.

Gummies Rx Focus CBD+THCv Chews deliver smooth energy and motivation to keep you functioning all day. The potent combination of CBD and Delta 9 THCv works to relieve stress, support daytime wellbeing and unlike THC, works to suppress the appetite. These melon-flavored gummies work best when taken in the morning for a focused but relaxed mind.

Wana x Azuca Gummies

New innovations in cannabis edibles have allowed for a quicker onset and faster offset experience, along with Delta-9 THC effects similar to that experienced when smoking flower.

Originally launched as 5mg servings (100mg per package) in March 2020, Wana has expanded its Quick Fast-Acting Gummie line to add three additional happy hour flavors with a 10mg dose serving, including Sativa Colorado Sunrise, Hybrid Appletini and Indica Island Punch.

“More than any other summer in our lifetime, people are clamoring to get outside and socialize with family and friends,” Nancy Whiteman, CEO of Wana Brands, told Benzinga. “The pandemic created a lot of pent-up enthusiasm for concerts, sporting events, picnics and days at the beach, and these fast-onset products offer a new way to enjoy these experiences similar to enjoying a beer at happy hour or a baseball game. The quick onset and shorter duration of effects are very appealing to consumers and provide a whole new edible experience.”

Azuca’s fast-acting Thermodynamic individual Molecular Encapsulation nano-technology (TiME) enables quick-onset – just five to 15 minutes instead of the typical edible’s 60-90 minute onset. In addition, the effects wear off in two to three hours rather than four to six hours like the traditional edible, making them ideal for social events. Available in a wide variety of flavors, all Wana Quick Fast-Acting Gummies feature the company’s carefully refined recipe that is vegan, kosher, all-natural and free of high-fructose corn syrup.

HempMeds’s CBD Gummies

Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTC:MJNA) subsidiary HempMeds released a new product this week: Lime, Strawberry and Orange-flavored broad-spectrum hemp-derived CBD gummies. They are gluten-free, vegan and each jar of gummies contains 60 20mg pieces.

“Instead of making them with CBD isolate like many of our competitors, we’ve made them with high-quality broad-spectrum CBD and run them through a rigorous third-party testing protocol to ensure safety and consistency,” HempMeds CEO Raul Elizalde told Benzinga.

Extract Labs’ Full Spectrum CBN Gummies

Extract Labs, a full-service hemp extraction laboratory offering a proprietary line of boutique CBD-infused products, released a line of full-spectrum CBN gummies.

The gummies come in assorted flavors of apple, lime and blue raspberry. Each bag contains 30 gummies with 10mg CBN and 30mg CBD apiece. Extract Labs CBN gummies are made with natural ingredients and quality full-spectrum hemp oil.

“Launching CBN gummies is in line with our mission to provide minor cannabinoids beyond CBD. We’re finding that each cannabinoid has its own nuanced benefits, and CBN helps many people sleep. The gummies add more diversity to our product lineup, so our customers can discover what works best for their lifestyle,” Craig Henderson, founder and CEO of Extract Labs, told Benzinga.

Photo: Courtesy Images

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: