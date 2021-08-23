fbpx

This MJBiz Con After-Party Promises A Celeb-Packed VIP Experience

byJavier Hasse
August 23, 2021 2:12 pm
Attendees of this year’s Marijuana Business Conference and Cannabis Expo (MJBizCon) are in for a few after-hours treats.

Among them is Farechild Events’ V.I.P.-only Zodiac party. Presented by Sensi Media, the event will take place on Thursday, October 21 at The Industrial – an event space just minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip.

Farechild anticipates there will be more than 2,000 invitation-only attendees to revel in the 30,000 square foot space. The guest list will include the cannabis industry’s leading executives, management, social influencers, investors, celebrities and consumers. The horoscope-themed event will include sets by leading DJs, live performances, sponsored experiences and exclusive VIP sections. 

“Expect the energy of a major Las Vegas nightclub, combined with the stage production of a Broadway theater,” Farechild Events co-founder James Zachodni told Benzinga.

“The party will be held mostly in an outdoor space, with primary activations taking place in a large-scale zodiac calendar structure we’re building just for the occasion. After not being able to gather in person for nearly two years, the cannabis community is ready for a party that’s bigger than ever.”

Zachodni and long-time business partner, David Tran – co-founders of Dope Magazine – have produced the preeminent MJBizCon after party every year since 2015, taking a pandemic-necessitated hiatus in 2020.

For information on obtaining the invite-only tickets, you can follow @BZCannabis and @thefarechild on Instagram.

 

