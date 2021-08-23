fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.60
363.13
+ 1.25%
BTC/USD
+ 399.50
49721.97
+ 0.81%
DIA
+ 2.93
348.23
+ 0.83%
SPY
+ 4.31
439.05
+ 0.97%
TLT
-0.31
150.86
-0.21%
GLD
+ 1.93
164.78
+ 1.15%

Jushi Holdings' Partner Awarded Cannabis Dispensary License in Illinois, Plans To Open BEYOND/HELLO Store In Peoria

byJelena Martinovic
August 23, 2021 11:14 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jushi Holdings' Partner Awarded Cannabis Dispensary License in Illinois, Plans To Open BEYOND/HELLO Store In Peoria

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQX:JUSHF) reported Monday that its partner Northern Cardinal Ventures, LLC was awarded a conditional retail dispensary license in Illinois via the state’s lottery process.

The Boca Raton-based company, which is an operational and 49% equity partner in Northern Cardinal, said that the new store would operate under its retail brand,  BEYOND/HELLO,

upon receiving all regulatory approvals.

The new dispensary would be the company’s fifth BEYOND / HELLO retail location in Illinois.

The location of the dispensary is designated for the Peoria Bureau of Labor Statistics region in the urban heart of Illinois, the company disclosed.

“We are excited to team up with Northern Cardinal to bring our consumer-focused retail brand, BEYOND / HELLO, to more customers in Illinois,” said Jim Cacioppo, the company’s CEO, chairman and founder. “As our existing retail stores continue to experience strong performance in the Prairie State, the addition of our Peoria location will allow us to remain focused on growing and enhancing our business in the right markets with high-growth potential such as Illinois.”

In the meantime, Jushi recently announced the launch of a series of its branded cannabis products in Virginia, on the heels of closing a $5 million purchase of OhiGrow, LLC – a licensed Ohio grower as well as Ohio Green Grow LLC.

Price Action

Jushi’s shares traded 1.17% lower at $4.66 per share at the time of writing Monday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Retail Sales Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Akerna, Jushi, Glass House, Papa & Barkley, Media Central Corp, Santa Fe Farms, Cronos Group

Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley Named Chair Of US Cannabis Council read more

Jushi Holdings Cannabis Products To Hit Shelves In Virginia, Strengthens Leadership With Brendon Lynch As Exec VP Of Retail

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF) is poised to launch a series of its branded cannabis products in Virginia. read more

Jushi Holdings Q2 Revenue Spikes 220% YoY To $47.7M, As It Continues To Scale National Footprint

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF) pre-announced its second-quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, revealing a 14.6% sequential and 219.7% year over year increase in revenue to $47.7 million. read more

Jushi Holdings Teams Up With Actor Colin Hanks, Will Sell 'Hanks Kerchiefs' At BEYOND / HELLO Cannabis Dispensaries

Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF) is teaming up with actor, director and producer Colin Hanks to bring his handkerchief line, Hanks Kerchiefs, to select BEYOND / HELLO retail stores. read more