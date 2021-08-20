fbpx

After A Rough Week, Green Candles For Marijuana Stocks - Check Out Friday's Movers

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
August 20, 2021 6:07 pm
GAINERS:

  • Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC: CPHRF) shares closed up 18.38% at $1.86 with an estimated market cap of $49,140,945.
  • CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC: CURR) shares closed up 18% at $0.59 with an estimated market cap of $37,097,995.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ: UGRO) shares closed up 15.84% at $12.8 with an estimated market cap of $134,560,192.
  • Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) shares closed up 12.99% at $8.96 with an estimated market cap of $51,084,346.
  • Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) shares closed up 10.39% at $13.7 with an estimated market cap of $686,232,123.
  • ¡Rhinomed (OTC: RHNMF) shares closed up 8.33% at $0.27 with an estimated market cap of $69,010,702.
  • MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares closed up 6.82% at $0.94 with an estimated market cap of $309,395,042.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) shares closed up 6.47% at $1.03 with an estimated market cap of $181,572,860.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares closed up 5.97% at $0.3 with an estimated market cap of $187,730,888.
  • ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) shares closed up 4.7% at $6.46 with an estimated market cap of $450,574,709.
  • Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) shares closed up 4.55% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $76,013,119.
  • ¡Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) shares closed up 3.73% at $6.68 with an estimated market cap of $1,322,504,683.
  • ¡Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares closed up 3.51% at $1.78 with an estimated market cap of $55,493,833.
  • ¡Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares closed up 3.17% at $27.34 with an estimated market cap of $1,774,366,000.
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares closed up 2.96% at $9.04 with an estimated market cap of $773,495,386.
  • Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) shares closed up 2.84% at $0.22 with an estimated market cap of $87,134,203.
  • Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares closed up 2.78% at $0.2 with an estimated market cap of $162,192,161.
  • Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares closed up 2.76% at $0.6 with an estimated market cap of $100,823,474.
  • Cannabix Technologies (OTC: BLOZF) shares closed up 2.73% at $0.75 with an estimated market cap of $82,750,793.
  • ¡Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares closed up 2.53% at $19.46 with an estimated market cap of $843,663,799.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares closed up 2.4% at $46.9 with an estimated market cap of $2,864,390,110.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares closed up 2.14% at $233.88 with an estimated market cap of $5,598,983,852.
  • C21 Investments (OTC: CXXIF) shares closed up 2.09% at $0.71 with an estimated market cap of $83,413,691.
  • Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares closed up 2.04% at $157.38 with an estimated market cap of $8,778,095,895.

LOSERS:

  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares closed down 28.13% at $2.32 with an estimated market cap of $350,582,458.
  • ¡Cann Gr (OTC: CNGGF) shares closed down 13.09% at $0.2 with an estimated market cap of $62,056,205.
  • Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC: NXGWF) shares closed down 6.88% at $0.54 with an estimated market cap of $99,366,332.
  • SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed down 5.54% at $2.79 with an estimated market cap of $148,294,128.
  • Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) shares closed down 4.88% at $0.12 with an estimated market cap of $46,316,039.
  • ¡Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares closed down 3.8% at $28.46 with an estimated market cap of $6,313,044,502.
  • TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares closed down 3.66% at $7.13 with an estimated market cap of $1,275,958,889.
  • cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 2.96% at $1.98 with an estimated market cap of $112,829,415.
  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares closed down 2.94% at $2.61 with an estimated market cap of $366,407,473.
  • Hollister Biosciences (OTC: HSTRF) shares closed down 2.39% at $0.2 with an estimated market cap of $54,628,085.
  • Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed down 2.3% at $0.7 with an estimated market cap of $93,072,150.

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga

