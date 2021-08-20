Get Paid To Smoke Weed: This Company Is Hiring 'Cannabis Effects Specialists' For $1,500 A Month

FlowerAndFreedom.com, a cannabis news and advocacy website, is looking to hire 3 to 5 "Cannabis Effects Specialists" to participate in a 30-day study on the effects of smoking cannabis.

Selected participants will receive $1,500 each.

Why Pay People To Smoke?

David Rhodes, the owner of FlowerAndFreedom and an outgoing cannabis activist, uses the herb to treat his Crohn's Disease. He says the purpose of this study is to help destigmatize and bring to light the day-to-day medicinal and recreational benefits of cannabis.

The study will take place over a course of 30 days. Each participant will be provided adequate cannabis to consume every 3 to 5 days.

There are multiple theories that will be tested during this study, including the effect of cannabis on daily motivation, appetite and sleep cycles. Throughout the study, each participant will be expected to complete video calls with FlowerAndFreedom staff to talk about their experiences pertaining to the theory being tested.

“Some people will call me crazy for paying people to smoke weed, and maybe I am. But I have seen the positive effects of cannabis first hand and how it has improved my symptoms of Crohn's Disease. If this study can convince even a handful of people that cannabis isn't some evil drug that it was once portrayed as, I would consider it a success,” Rhodes told Benzinga.

Find details on this dream job following this link or apply using the form below.

Please note this application is only open to people located in areas where adult-use cannabis is legal. All applicants must be 21 years or older and have no prior health conditions that might make it unsafe for them to participate.

Photo: Dad Grass on Unsplash

