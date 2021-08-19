fbpx

Aurora, Sundial And Tilray Fall: A Look Into The Top Marijuana Stock Movers From Today

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
August 19, 2021 6:39 pm
Aurora, Sundial And Tilray Fall: A Look Into The Top Marijuana Stock Movers From Today

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

  • Item 9 Labs (OTC: INLB) shares closed down 22.73% at $1.7 with an estimated market cap of $156,756,185.
  • TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares closed down 12.2% at $7.4 with an estimated market cap of $1,324,420,273.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares closed down 11.53% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $177,155,381.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) shares closed down 11.25% at $0.97 with an estimated market cap of $170,537,461.
  • MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares closed down 8.79% at $0.88 with an estimated market cap of $289,646,422.
  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares closed down 7.24% at $2.69 with an estimated market cap of $377,508,178.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares closed down 5.88% at $3.2 with an estimated market cap of $487,766,899.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares closed down 5.83% at $1.13 with an estimated market cap of $141,510,895.
  • Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares closed down 5.69% at $0.19 with an estimated market cap of $157,801,872.
  • Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) shares closed down 5.05% at $12.41 with an estimated market cap of $621,616,105.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares closed down 4.71% at $2.97 with an estimated market cap of $1,247,691,218.
  • Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ: CGC) shares closed down 4.46% at $16.5 with an estimated market cap of $6,487,460,710.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 4.37% at $12.68 with an estimated market cap of $5,696,119,858.
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares closed down 4.15% at $8.78 with an estimated market cap of $751,248,838.
  • RIV Capital (OTC: CNPOF) shares closed down 3.9% at $1.22 with an estimated market cap of $173,840,660.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares closed down 3.88% at $3.72 with an estimated market cap of $153,455,717.
  • ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) shares closed down 3.88% at $6.17 with an estimated market cap of $431,742,639.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares closed down 3.75% at $6.16 with an estimated market cap of $2,290,322,169.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) shares closed down 3.74% at $6.44 with an estimated market cap of $1,274,989,544.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares closed down 3.69% at $2.35 with an estimated market cap of $702,115,899.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares closed down 3.43% at $0.7 with an estimated market cap of $1,442,000,000.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares closed down 3.11% at $26.5 with an estimated market cap of $1,719,201,000.
  • GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) shares closed down 2.97% at $8.16 with an estimated market cap of $842,947,879.
  • Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares closed down 2.57% at $18.98 with an estimated market cap of $822,854,004.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares closed down 2.38% at $0.2 with an estimated market cap of $108,474,469.

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga

