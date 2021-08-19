5 Reasons Exciting CBD Opportunities Are Still Up For Grabs... For Now

This article was originally published on Mellow and appears here with permission.

Recently it seems like everyone is talking about CBD – from the multitude of benefits to the right dosage. Demand is soaring. Many countries are legalising it and regulations are slotting into place. This is great news for fully fledged CBD brands. But what about those just starting out? Let’s take a closer look at 5 reasons why it’s not (yet) too late to catch the CBD train.

1. CBD is hitting big numbers

Lately Cannabidiol (CBD) has been winning over industry after industry from food to beauty. As CBD products have become more available and stigma wanes, the CBD market has soared. The global market for cannabidiol, valued at $9.3bn in 2020, is set to reach $23.6bn in revenue by 2025 with rocketing growth in the US and UK – and huge potential in the EU.

So, although you can no longer be a CBD pioneer, there still market share to go around, especially for quality-conscious brands and in burgeoning markets across Europe.

2. We’re only just beginning to understand (and harness) all its benefits

According to preliminary clinical research, CBD has all kinds of amazing properties with the potential to reduce inflammation, alleviate anxiety, improve sleep – not forgetting help fight the signs of aging and skin conditions like acne.

While cannabis research has mainly concentrated on using the plant’s chemicals for severe health conditions like cancer and epilepsy, CBD opens up new avenues and investment opportunities for wellness products capitalising on these multifaceted benefits – as well as the need for clinical trials to fully establish CBD’s credentials.

3. CBD has wide appeal and could potentially help everyone

The typical CBD enthusiast is probably a world away from any kind of “cannabis fan” stereotype you have in mind. People from an array of backgrounds and age groups are looking for new ways to manage health-related issues and feel more relaxed (and less anxious). So, CBD could potentially appeal to pretty much everyone.

Demographic data suggests that CBD appeals to both genders. What’s more, the age group distribution shows that it is also popular with older users – perhaps because of its potential to relieve age-related health problems including menopause symptoms.

4.CBD is really flexible

One of the best things about CBD is just how flexible it is. It effortlessly adapts to different industries, formats and flavours. The possibilities are quite literally limitless. So, you can stick to the staples or get creative with CBD products like these:

CBD-infused candles that melt into massage oil

CBD foot butter to moisture and soothe

Women’s multi-vitamin CBD gummies

5. CBD syncs with the current mood

Muscle-wrenching CrossFit, fast-paced HIIT and sweaty Bikram Yoga are increasingly making way for new kinds of wellness and self-care based on the need to unwind, slow down and get some headspace. And CBD fits perfectly into this shift…especially as more people are realising that “work hard” isn’t the way to approach life, particularly 25–45-year-olds – some of the biggest CBD advocates.

Promising more balance and mellowness, CBD seems increasingly attuned with today’s needs.

As CBD moves further into the mainstream and more and more people understand its benefits, brands developing or looking to develop CBD products still have plenty of opportunities to seize. But for how long?