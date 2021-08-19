Beautiful, Trippy Grateful Dead-Inspired Craft Cannabis Shop Opens In Toronto

Former Toronto securities lawyer, David Ellison has opened a Grateful Dead-inspired craft cannabis store dubbed Scarlet Fire Cannabis Co. in his hometown in Canada.

The cannabis retail store reflects the founder's love for the iconic American counterculture band. Customers can take in the unique and colorful decor while interacting with a highly knowledgeable team of cannabis experts that include pioneers in the Ontario legal weed scene, and leaders in cannabis education.

The store was designed by SevenPoint Interiors, an acclaimed design and manufacturing agency specializing in cannabis retail. The team transformed a former check-cashing store into a one-of-a-kind retail space with the intention to transport guests to an altered state of consciousness.

One of the store's most eye-catching features is a series of portholes cut through scarlet-stained wooden panels, referred to as “the rabbit hole.” The portholes provide a somewhat hallucinatory view from the front through the back of the shop.

Current regulations in Ontario do not permit the sight of cannabis-related products from the outside of the store, so the “tunnel” and its panels are strategically positioned so that all sight lines from the exterior are covered.

“We want the customer’s experience at Scarlet Fire to not only be the most positive cannabis shopping experience they’ve had, but for it to be the most positive part of their day. Our hope is that the customer takes that positive energy with them and pays it forward. That’s the level we want to elevate cannabis retail to,” Ellison told Benzinga.

Photo: Erin Leydon