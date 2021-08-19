Cannabis Brand REEForm NJ Launches Initiatives To Help People Incarcerated For Weed In Jersey

New Jersey-based cannabis company REEForm NJ, a subsidiary of California-based REEForm LLC, is launching initiatives to help reform the criminal justice system and end the federal ban on cannabis.

The partnership will bring REEForm products to New Jersey cannabis dispensaries, and a portion of the proceeds from every sale will go directly towards the commissary accounts of individuals serving time for a non-violent cannabis charge in New Jersey.

“Every time a consumer purchases our products, they are not only getting their medicine, but they’re also putting money in the hands of someone unjustly incarcerated for cannabis,” explained Weldon Angelos, founder of REEForm, who was sentenced to 55 years in prison over $900 worth of cannabis.

After serving 13 years in prison, Angelos was released on clemency by former President Trump. Now, Angelos has teamed up with Brendon Robinson and Stanley Okoro to start REEForm NJ.

REEForm's Plan

Their plan is to partner with MSOs that are currently operating in New Jersey or planning on entering the state, to provide a community brand of cannabis that will directly benefit men and women who have been disproportionally impacted by the War on Drugs.

“Social Equity shouldn’t be leftovers and it shouldn’t be an afterthought. This country spent $50 billion per year on the War on Drugs," Robinson told Benzinga. "I’d like to see that same energy put into remediating the problem. We’d like to see every dispensary in the state participating in this program, it’s truly a great cause.”

Okoro added, “The War on Drugs has ravaged countless families and communities, in particular the African American and Latino communities. Providing restitution to those that are currently incarcerated for cannabis offenses is one of the many steps that must happen to rectify the damage that has been done and sadly continues to this day with cannabis persecution and criminalization.”

