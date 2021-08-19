The Valens Company CBD Products Reach Japan Via Its Subsidiary Green Roads And Tele Marche Co.

The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) announced Thursday that its subsidiary Green Roads has entered into a third-party distribution agreement with Tele Marche Co., Ltd. for the sale and distribution of Green Roads' award-winning CBD products in Japan.

Tele Marche Co, in consultation with Green Roads, developed an online store in Japan by leveraging insights and best practices from Green Roads' strong e-commerce and marketing platform in the US, which averages approximately 9,000 orders per month and boasts over 30,000 five-star product reviews. The online store in Japan also includes various educational resources to help consumers learn more about cannabidiol (CBD), the importance of lab testing for safety and quality, and how to choose a product that best suits their needs.

A full range of Green Roads' CBD products is now available to Japanese consumers through the online store, including tinctures, pet products, gummies, chocolate, bath bombs and capsules. The online store in Japan will be owned and operated by Tele Marche Co under license from Green Roads.

"We are very excited to join forces with Tele Marche Co so that they can bring Japanese consumers our award-winning CBD products that many consumers in the United States and beyond have come to trust for their quality, consistency, and value," Dale Baker, president of U.S. Valens Company said. "We are confident that this new online store, along with its robust consumer education, will meet the growing needs of Japanese CBD consumers and will achieve success similar to that of our US e-commerce platform."

The news comes on the heels of the company’s announcement that it is getting closer to entering the Quebec cannabis market – the third-largest in Canada.

Price Action

The Valens shares were trading 1.19% lower at $2.50 per share at the time of writing Thursday mid-morning.

Photo: Courtesy of David Edelstein on Unsplash