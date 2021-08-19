Ban On Flavored Vape Products Could Lead To Another Lung-Illness Outbreak Claims Canadian Vaping Association

The Canadian Vaping Association issued a press release Wednesday revealing its concern in regards to the proposed federal ban on flavored vape products.

According to the association, the main trouble lies in the spiking interest in do-it-yourself e-liquid.

Earlier, around 100,000 Canadians told the government that this kind of ban may force them to start smoking again. Hence, thousands of vapers have visited internet forums trying to learn how to make their own e-liquid – all in the effort to stay tobacco-free.

The Canadian Vaping Association is worried that inexperienced mixers may use harmful ingredients that pose a serious risk to their health.

Why?

Because, even though flavorings and glycerin are legal and easily accessible and e-liquid is simple to produce, not all flavorings or glycerin are safe for inhalation. With many of them containing oils, alcohols, and other additives – being made for food flavoring purposes – its inhalation may cause serious health conditions or even death.

The lung-illness outbreak (EVALI) was caused by illicit cannabis products that contained vitamin E acetate. Vitamin E acetate is oil-based, similar to many of the food-grade flavorings intended for baking.

The EVALI outbreak should serve as a warning of the dangers of prohibition, the press release stated. What’s more, the association also stressed that raw nicotine, which is accessible to consumers, could also be lethal in certain amounts.

Potential For A Second Lung-Illness Outbreak

The youth market that purchased illicit THC pods was small in number compared to the tens of thousands that are likely to purchase flavoring for their e-liquid. The potential for a secondary EVALI and gray market in Canada is a dominating concern among vape manufacturers and shops.

This inherent danger resonates in surveys where respondents openly state they intend to defy the law, and easily. When the national goal is to reduce harm, leaving these consumers without adequate products will potentially destroy the health of the many. The proposed regulations completely miss the mark.

“Though flavor restrictions have been proposed to protect youth, the black and gray markets make all Canadians more susceptible to harm. 45,000 Canadians will die this year of tobacco-related disease and illness. Tobacco control has lost sight of its mandate to end the use of combustible tobacco. Restricting harm reduction products runs counter to smoking reduction efforts,” Darryl Tempest, executive director of the CVA stated.

Photo: Courtesy of Chiara Summer on Unsplash