Auxly Cannabis Brand's Back Forty 40s Pre-Rolls Coming Soon To Cannabis Shops In Canada

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSX – XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) announced Wednesday that its cannabis brand Back Forty launched a new, straight-roll offering in Ontario – the Back Forty 40s. The products from the line are available at OSC.ca and at cannabis retails stores across the province.

The launch comes on the heels of the company’s second-quarter earnings report, which revealed total adult-use cannabis sales in Canada of CA$20.9 million ($16.62 million) compared to CA$6.87 million in the same quarter of last year. The net revenue figures comprised of around 75% cannabis 2.0 products sales and about 25% from cannabis 1.0 product sales.

Now, back to Back Forty 40s – which are 0.35g single-strain, straight pre-rolls, machine rolled for a consistent, even burn with enhanced airflow and big flavor. Back Forty 40s is launching with two high-potency cultivars, Animal Mints and Wedding Pie that are being sold in resealable, recyclable packages of 10, optimized for sharing out of the pack and preserving freshness.

Sassy Marketing Campaign

What’s interesting, is the 40s bold marketing campaign, which uses Out-Of-Home advertising to encourage Canadians to unplug and embrace the outdoors by taking Mondays off through the summer.

Back Forty 40s are the centerpiece of this summer's new product launches, which also feature new dried flower strains and the brand’s first edible offerings.

“We’re thrilled to launch Back Forty 40s for Canada’s savvy cannabis consumers, looking for high-quality products at affordable prices," Brad Canario, senior marketing director at Auxly said. “40s are a truly differentiated offering – leveraging state-of-the-art automation to deliver a straight pre-roll in packaging perfect for that last-minute camping trip or long day spent at the lake. For the launch of Back Forty 40s, we wanted to make sure we had something unique in the market that delivered on the brand promise of recalling the simple joys found in nature. The Monday Merries is a challenge to all Canadians to focus on what really matters – getting outside – by including Mondays into the mix on the weekends throughout the rest of the summer.”

Price Action

Auxly’s shares closed Wednesday market session 0.20% higher at 20 cents per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Dad Grass on Unsplash