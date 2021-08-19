fbpx

QQQ
-1.06
363.27
-0.29%
DIA
-1.43
351.55
-0.41%
SPY
-1.65
440.83
-0.38%
TLT
+ 0.74
148.61
+ 0.5%
GLD
-0.07
167.17
-0.04%

The Valens Company Moves Closer To Entering Quebec Cannabis Market – The Third Largest In Canada

byNina Zdinjak
August 19, 2021 8:39 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
The Valens Company Moves Closer To Entering Quebec Cannabis Market – The Third Largest In Canada

Cannabis products manufacturer The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) revealed Wednesday it had obtained authorization to contract or subcontract with a public body from the Autorité des marchés publics (AMP) in Quebec. This means that Valens, based in Kelowna, British Columbia can now apply to become a registered vendor to supply goods and services in Quebec.

This marks a significant step toward entering the third-largest cannabis market in Canada, representing approximately 17% of Canadian cannabis retail sales in the country and approximately 22% of the Canadian population.

"We are excited to announce that we are one step closer to bringing Valens' trusted and innovative products to the Quebec cannabis market," said Tyler Robson, CEO, co-founder and chair of The Valens Company. "Our team has been working tirelessly to expand our domestic distribution network and Quebec would represent the fourth domestic market we have entered since the beginning of fiscal 2021. We look forward to updating our shareholders on our progress as we continue to work toward increasing our presence here at home in Canada."

Recent Milestones

  • The Canadian cannabis company recently announced that it continues to prepare for international industry growth with upgrades to its leading-edge research and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited testing facility, Valens Labs.

Testing capacities at Valens Labs have been improved to meet extra international testing requirements for finished cannabis goods. Valens Labs has also been certified by CALA, which is an internationally recognized leader in providing the highest-quality accreditation of laboratories. What’s more the company’s third-party testing services now allow for the testing of more than 300 pesticides, making it the only cannabis testing lab in Canada with the capability to test this magnitude of contaminants at commercial capacity.

  • The Valens Company recently confirmed it has rolled out two new flavors of popular Summit 10 beverage in collaboration with A1 Cannabis Company.  Summit 10 Raspberry Lemonade and Summit 10 Peach Lemonade will be reachable as part of the company’s Summit line of THC-infused beverages and edibles.

  • At the end of July, the company revealed it has signed a two-year agreement with Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (OTCQB:HRVOF) to produce and distribute the cannabis-infused topical brand LivRelief.

Price Action

The Valens Company’s shares closed Wednesday market session 1.20% higher at $2.53 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Valens Company Teams Up With Harvest One To Produce And Distribute LivRelief's Cannabis-Infused Topicals

Cannabis product manufacturer The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) entered a two-year agreement with Harvest One Cannabis Inc. read more

MMJ Group Holdings – A Worldwide Investment Vehicle for the Future of Cannabis

After a pivotal 2020, cannabis legal sales across the U.S. hit record-breaking numbers of $17.5 billion in adult-use and medical cannabis. read more

Discussing The Schumer Bill With Nextleaf's CEO At The Benzinga Cannabis Hour

Benzinga’s Cannabis Hour is a live show for cannabis investors. On Thursday’s show, hosts Elliot and Patrick Lane discussed the Schumer Bill with Paul Pedersen, CEO of Nextleaf (OTC: OILFF) read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 24, 2021

GAINERS: Harvest One Cannabis (OTC: HRVOF) shares closed up 10,38% at $0,09 read more