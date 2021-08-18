fbpx

Mydecine Innovations Inks Deal With Johns Hopkins University To Undertake Psychedelics Research Into Smoking Cessation

byNatan Ponieman
August 18, 2021 4:57 pm
Mydecine Innovations Inks Deal With Johns Hopkins University To Undertake Psychedelics Research Into Smoking Cessation

Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) has signed a five-year research agreement with Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine, to study the application of psychedelics molecules and therapies in smoking cessation.

The research will be led by Dr. Matthew W. Johnson, professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Johns Hopkins.

The deal will allow Johns Hopkins and Mydecine to collaborate their efforts to advance research on novel psychedelic therapies to treat mental health and addiction disorders.

“Despite the recent attention to opiate and dependence on other illicit substances, we sometimes forget about the incredible burden that nicotine dependence has on our societies,” said Dr. Rakesh Jetly, chief medical officer at Mydecine.

Further details on the deal’s specific terms or the research to be conducted were not disclosed.

Photo: Andres Simon on Unsplash

Cannabis Penny Stocks Markets

