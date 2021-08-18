Eaze Cannabis Delivery To Acquire Green Dragon Creating $10B Company And 'Nation's Largest MSO Delivery Operation'

Cannabis delivery marketplace Eaze will acquire multi-state retail leader Green Dragon, creating a combined company worth up to $10 billion.

What happened?

Eaze and Green Dragon revealed Wednesday that they have reached an agreement to provide service to customers and patients in California, Colorado, Michigan and Florida. The combined company will operate 42 delivery and storefront retail locations and serve markets with a combined value of nearly $10 billion. The transaction is pending local and state regulatory approval.

“Eaze has achieved exponential growth over the last two years by successfully shifting to vertical operations and continuing to grow our loyal customer base,” said Eaze CEO Rogelio Choy. “Green Dragon’s airtight operations in Colorado and expansion into Florida’s booming market adds key operational capabilities to our national footprint and cements our leadership as California’s largest MSO. Together, we are well-positioned to leverage the market’s explosive growth now and into the future.”

Why It Matters

The combined and complementary capabilities of Eaze and Green Dragon:

Creates the largest MSO delivery operation and MSO headquartered in the world's largest market, California .

. Expands Eaze retail operations into four of the fastest-growing U.S. markets .

. Positions the company for extensive expansion over the next 18 months in Florida and Colorado.

Builds a highly competitive private label portfolio, including Circles, Everyday, Lost Lotus, Sugarhigh, Magnus Concentrates, Tropix, Le Remedie, Fuel, Bleezy Blunts and Panama Gold.

Green Dragon co-founder and chief development officer, Alex Levine said, “We are incredibly excited to be combining our retail and production expertise with the nation’s leading cannabis delivery platform. Together, Eaze and Green Dragon will be able to expand access to even more patients and customers via an ever-expanding delivery network as well as physical storefronts across the country.”

Photo courtesy of Ease.