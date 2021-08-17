Bearish Momentum Over Marijuana Stocks - Check The Big Movers For Today
GAINERS:
- Item 9 Labs (OTC: INLB) shares closed up 6.47% at $1.81 with an estimated market cap of $166,899,233.
- CordovaCann (OTC: LVRLF) shares closed up 5.82% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $20,865,084.
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF) shares closed up 5.31% at $0.25 with an estimated market cap of $44,216,532.
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC: BLOZF) shares closed up 4.83% at $0.75 with an estimated market cap of $83,291,503.
- Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) shares closed up 3.14% at $0.36 with an estimated market cap of $39,377,077.
- MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares closed up 2.99% at $0.99 with an estimated market cap of $319,336,446.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares closed up 2.5% at $1.23 with an estimated market cap of $154,033,983.
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC: ITHUF) shares closed up 2.38% at $0.21 with an estimated market cap of $36,919,411.
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) shares closed up 2.12% at $6.75 with an estimated market cap of $1,336,363,265.
LOSERS:
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) shares closed down 17.81% at $1.2 with an estimated market cap of $210,368,799.
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC: CNVCF) shares closed down 9.32% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $121,309,469.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ: UGRO) shares closed down 7.25% at $10.11 with an estimated market cap of $106,281,526.
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) shares closed down 6.05% at $2.02 with an estimated market cap of $115,693,106.
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares closed down 6.01% at $0.2 with an estimated market cap of $166,996,627.
- Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares closed down 5.69% at $5.16 with an estimated market cap of $186,814,956.
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII) shares closed down 5.35% at $3.36 with an estimated market cap of $546,791,222.
- Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) shares closed down 5.35% at $0.77 with an estimated market cap of $102,379,365.
- SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF) shares closed down 4.74% at $2.77 with an estimated market cap of $147,529,658.
- ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) shares closed down 4.68% at $6.3 with an estimated market cap of $440,112,448.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares closed down 4.21% at $29.33 with an estimated market cap of $1,748,280,173.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares closed down 3.69% at $0.6 with an estimated market cap of $95,636,859.
- RIV Capital (OTC: CNPOF) shares closed down 3.66% at $1.27 with an estimated market cap of $181,134,763.
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares closed down 2.95% at $2.96 with an estimated market cap of $415,399,334.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares closed down 2.9% at $3.01 with an estimated market cap of $1,263,219,161.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares closed down 2.73% at $0.71 with an estimated market cap of $1,469,398,000.
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) shares closed down 2.64% at $8.13 with an estimated market cap of $840,783,832.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares closed down 2.5% at $11.32 with an estimated market cap of $7,960,909,154.
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares closed down 2.46% at $30.1 with an estimated market cap of $6,677,840,978.
- Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) shares closed down 2.39% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $91,952,684.
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares closed down 2.18% at $9.89 with an estimated market cap of $2,437,825,660.
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares closed down 2.16% at $19.46 with an estimated market cap of $843,663,799.
