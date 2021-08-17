fbpx

QQQ
-3.25
372.23
-0.88%
DIA
-2.75
359.32
-0.77%
SPY
-2.88
449.85
-0.64%
TLT
-0.06
148.97
-0.04%
GLD
-0.23
167.45
-0.14%

Bearish Momentum Over Marijuana Stocks - Check The Big Movers For Today

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
August 17, 2021 5:34 pm
GAINERS:

  • Item 9 Labs (OTC: INLB) shares closed up 6.47% at $1.81 with an estimated market cap of $166,899,233.
  • CordovaCann (OTC: LVRLF) shares closed up 5.82% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $20,865,084.
  • Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF) shares closed up 5.31% at $0.25 with an estimated market cap of $44,216,532.
  • Cannabix Technologies (OTC: BLOZF) shares closed up 4.83% at $0.75 with an estimated market cap of $83,291,503.
  • Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) shares closed up 3.14% at $0.36 with an estimated market cap of $39,377,077.
  • MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares closed up 2.99% at $0.99 with an estimated market cap of $319,336,446.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares closed up 2.5% at $1.23 with an estimated market cap of $154,033,983.
  • iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC: ITHUF) shares closed up 2.38% at $0.21 with an estimated market cap of $36,919,411.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) shares closed up 2.12% at $6.75 with an estimated market cap of $1,336,363,265.

LOSERS:

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga

Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

