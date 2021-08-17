fbpx

QQQ
-3.59
372.57
-0.97%
DIA
-2.97
359.54
-0.83%
SPY
-3.25
450.22
-0.73%
TLT
+ 0.06
148.86
+ 0.04%
GLD
-0.30
167.52
-0.18%

Jay-Z Backed $GRAMF Appoints First Black CEO In Big Cannabis - Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/17

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
August 17, 2021 2:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jay-Z Backed $GRAMF Appoints First Black CEO In Big Cannabis - Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/17

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies:

  • Cresco Labs Inc (OTC:CRLBF)
  • TILT Holdings Inc (OTC:TLLTF)
    Glass House Brands Inc (OTC:GLASF)
  • Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)
  • OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)
  • Columbia Care Inc (OTC:CCHWF)
  • Hempfusion Wellness Inc (OTC:CBDHF)
  • Lowell Farms Inc (OTC:LOWLF)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media

Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The Information Contained on this Podcast is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as, financial advice.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

The Week In Cannabis: Cannabis For Veterans, Canopy, Tilray, SMG, Big Earnings, Financings And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 2, 2021. Contents read more

The Week In Cannabis: New ETF, First Delivery App On Apple, FBI, Sundial, M&A And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of July 5, 2021. Contents read more

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Trade Up On Federal Bill (MORE Act), Earnings, Big M&A

Cannabis stocks traded up this week, aided by strong earnings reports, big M&A announcements and the reintroduction of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE) into Congress, after the previous year's version failed to pass the Senate. read more

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Up By Double-Digits On Jazz Pharma's GWPH Acquisition, Potential Federal Moves

Cannabis stocks had one of their strongest weeks in history. read more