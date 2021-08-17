fbpx

QQQ
-5.00
373.98
-1.36%
DIA
-4.49
361.06
-1.26%
SPY
-5.27
452.24
-1.18%
TLT
+ 0.28
148.63
+ 0.19%
GLD
-0.45
167.67
-0.27%

Cypress Hill's B-Real Brings His Cannabis Podcast To LiveXLive's (LIVX) PodcastOne Platform

byBenzinga Cannabis
August 17, 2021 11:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cypress Hill's B-Real Brings His Cannabis Podcast To LiveXLive's (LIVX) PodcastOne Platform

PodcastOne, a podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX), announced that it secured the exclusive sales and distribution rights for B-Real’s Dr. Greenthumb podcast and the sales rights to the show in its vodcast form.

Created by legendary West Coast hip-hop group Cypress Hill lead singer and founding member, B-Real, Dr. Greenthumb is available on PodcastOne, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZIN) and wherever podcasts are heard.

Live-streamed from B-Real’s state of the art recording and podcasting studio in Los Angeles, Dr. Greenthumb launched in January of 2020 as one of the very first vodcasts and quickly rose to become one of the most sought after sources of content and entertainment for all things entertainment, music and cannabis. With over 300 recorded episodes to date, the vodcast and podcast offer cannabis enthusiasts some of the most unique and compelling perspectives available today. Guests have ranged from Tommy Chong, George Lopez, Tony Hawk, Matt Barnes, John Sally and Ricky Williams to Jack Osbourne and Lupillo Rivera.

“PodcastOne has set the bar for what podcasts have become. With their amazing roster of shows, best-in-class distribution and advertising approach, there is no other platform for the Dr. Greenthumb podcast. I am excited to partner with Norm Pattiz and the PodcastOne family,” said B-Real.

“B-Real is the voice of a culture and proves it with his highly sought after podcast and vodcast and Norm and I are thrilled to have him with PodcastOne. The addition of Dr. Greenthumb to the PodcastOne roster of shows adds robust and unique content for our listeners to discover and embrace, further strengthening PodcastOne’s place as a leader in providing well rounded and diverse content for an inquisitive podcast audience,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo:

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

The Parent Company Boosts California Retail Footprint With Acquisition Of Dispensary In Ceres

TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM) (OTCQX: GRAMF), which is doing business as The Parent Company, continues to expand its presence in California with the acquisition of Jayden's Journey retail dispensary in the Modesto Metro Area. read more

The Week In Cannabis: Tilray's Huge Week, Colin Hanks, Allen Iverson, Seth Rogen And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week ending July 30, 2021. Contents read more

Emjay Cannabis Delivery Co. Launches iOS App Via Apple Store, Joining Its Cannabis Industry Peers

Vertical cannabis delivery and retail company Emjay has launched its first iOS app. read more

The Parent Company Jumps On Board With Cannabis Delivery Via Apple iPhone, Available In California

TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), which is doing business as The Parent Company, announced the launch of a shoppable app for iPhone users Monday. read more