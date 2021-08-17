Cypress Hill's B-Real Brings His Cannabis Podcast To LiveXLive's (LIVX) PodcastOne Platform

PodcastOne, a podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX), announced that it secured the exclusive sales and distribution rights for B-Real’s Dr. Greenthumb podcast and the sales rights to the show in its vodcast form.

Created by legendary West Coast hip-hop group Cypress Hill lead singer and founding member, B-Real, Dr. Greenthumb is available on PodcastOne, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZIN) and wherever podcasts are heard.

Live-streamed from B-Real’s state of the art recording and podcasting studio in Los Angeles, Dr. Greenthumb launched in January of 2020 as one of the very first vodcasts and quickly rose to become one of the most sought after sources of content and entertainment for all things entertainment, music and cannabis. With over 300 recorded episodes to date, the vodcast and podcast offer cannabis enthusiasts some of the most unique and compelling perspectives available today. Guests have ranged from Tommy Chong, George Lopez, Tony Hawk, Matt Barnes, John Sally and Ricky Williams to Jack Osbourne and Lupillo Rivera.

“PodcastOne has set the bar for what podcasts have become. With their amazing roster of shows, best-in-class distribution and advertising approach, there is no other platform for the Dr. Greenthumb podcast. I am excited to partner with Norm Pattiz and the PodcastOne family,” said B-Real.

“B-Real is the voice of a culture and proves it with his highly sought after podcast and vodcast and Norm and I are thrilled to have him with PodcastOne. The addition of Dr. Greenthumb to the PodcastOne roster of shows adds robust and unique content for our listeners to discover and embrace, further strengthening PodcastOne’s place as a leader in providing well rounded and diverse content for an inquisitive podcast audience,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

