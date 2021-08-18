Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Jay-Z-Backed The Parent Co. Expands In California, Trulieve, 4Front And Columbia Care Each Open Stores

Trulieve Opens Store In Leesburg, 97th Nationwide

Cannabis company Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) kicked off sales at its new dispensary at 106 W North Blvd Suite 105 in Leesburg, Florida, Saturday, August 14.

Based in Tallahassee, the company said Friday that the new 4,620 square foot store is its 88th retail location in the Sunshine State and 97th location nationwide.

The new dispensary joins the company's other nearby shops in Eustis and The Villages.

Apart from expanding its footprint in Florida, the company recently became operational in Massachusetts and West Virginia, ahead of winning an application for one of two class 1 production licenses in Georgia.

Kim Rivers, the company's CEO, recently said that Trulieve's "performance in the second quarter was strong across all financial and operating metrics," ahead of the merger with Harvest Health and Recreation Inc (CSE:HARV) (OTCQX:HRVSF), as evidenced by having

achieved 14th consecutive quarter of profitability and over 500,000 customers served over the period.

4Front Ventures To Open Mission Dispensary In Brookline, Massachusetts

Vertically integrated cannabis company 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE:FFNT) (OTCQX:FFNTF) is poised to open its third dispensary in Massachusetts after receiving approval from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.

The Phoenix-based company will open the doors of its shop, located at 1024 Commonwealth Ave. in Brookline in Norfolk County on Saturday, August 21.

Mission Brookline will serve adults over 21 years in the Allston Innovation Corridor, a community within the wider Boston University and Boston metropolitan area, 4Front said Monday.

The store's offering will include a wide range of branded cannabis products, including Funky Monkey, Legends, Marmas, Crystal Clear and Hi-Burst.

"We want to thank the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission for awarding us final approval of our third dispensary in the commonwealth," said Derek Stewart, VP of retail operations at mission dispensaries in Massachusetts. "We look forward to serving this vibrant community from our new storefront in Brookline, which is surrounded by the City of Boston on three sides and located in a mature suburban, residential community with urban characteristics."

Jay-Z-Backed The Parent Co. Opens DELI by Caliva Location In Hanford, California

Vertically integrated cannabis company TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM) (OTCQX:GRAMF), which is doing business as The Parent Company, cut the ribbon on its latest DELI by Caliva location in Hanford, California on Friday, August 13.

The new shop will serve consumers in the Central Valley together with the brand's existing operational delivery hub.

"Caliva is proud to be a part of the Central Valley community and is excited to be providing greater access to The Parent Company's high quality, trusted cannabis products with the opening of this retail location," Dennis O'Malley, COO of The Parent Company, commented. "Just like delicatessens, DELI stores are named for representing trusted neighborhood staples and high quality, personalized customer service."

Columbia Care Opens Second New Jersey Dispensary In Deptford

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) has launched cannabis sales at its second New Jersey dispensary, located at 1692 Clements Bridge Road in Deptford.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday, August 16 with Mayor Paul Medany, who attended the celebration.

“It’s a perfect time to expand our footprint in New Jersey with a growing medical cannabis community and the transition to adult-use on the horizon,” Jesse Channon, the company’s chief growth officer said. “Southern New Jersey is an underserved region with a significant medical population, so we’re proud to bring cannabis accessibility and a wider range of products to the area.”

The New York company said it’s developing a third dispensary in Hamilton Township that is expected to open by the year-end, as well as a second cultivation and production facility in Vineland that will provide 250,000 square feet of additional canopy, manufacturing and distribution space.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash