TILT Bolsters Partnership To Distribute Old Pal Cannabis Products In Pennsylvania

TILT Holdings Inc. (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX:TLLTF) has entered into the second exclusive agreement to manufacture, package and distribute select products by Old Pal, a Los Angeles-based lifestyle cannabis company, ahead of its debut on the NEO Exchange, scheduled for Tuesday.

The move follows TILT’s deal with Old Pal announced in June, under which the Phoenix-based company agreed to bring the Los Angeles-based cannabis lifestyle brand into its wholesale manufacturing, packaging, and distribution platform in Massachusetts via its subsidiary Commonwealth Alternative Care.

Now, Old Pal will be available in Pennsylvania through TILT’s subsidiary Standard Farms LLC, which will bring its products into the company’s full-service wholesale manufacturing, packaging and distribution platform in the Keystone State.

Standard Farms will be launching Old Pal’s Classic 7-gram whole flower pouches, available in indica, sativa and hybrid, as well as one-gram 510 oil cartridges provided by TILT’s another subsidiary, Jupiter Research, LLC. The initial product offering is pending regulatory approval.

“Old Pal’s commitment to expanding our partnership to additional markets reaffirms that our dedication to delivering high-quality products and sound cannabis supply chain logistics are making a real impact,” Gary Santo, CEO of TILT said.

In Massachusetts, Old Pal’s product offering, including the Original Ready to Roll 14-gram kit as well as 510 Oil Cartridges, is expected to hit the shelves this month. In addition, Old Pal’s first-ever edible, the Classic Pot Brownie is scheduled to debut this fall.

“TILT’s established manufacturing, packaging, and distribution platforms will allow us to successfully and cost-effectively scale the Old Pal brand into Pennsylvania, spreading our message of cannabis for all,” Rusty Wilenkin, co-founder and CEO of Old Pal said.

Price Action: TILT’s shares were trading 3.09% lower at $0.45 per share at the time of this writing Tuesday, late morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Daniel Norin on Unsplash