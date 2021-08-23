Beginner Cannabis SEO Keyword And Search Phrase Research

This article by Adryan Corcione was originally published on NisonCo and appears here with permission.

For those of you who’ve already dipped your toes into cannabis SEO, you probably already know a little bit about keyword research, but for those who don’t, it’s one of the most fundamental parts of your SEO strategy. Keywords are simply the search queries typed into a search engine, like Google, when looking to find a product or answer a question. Utilizing keyword research helps your target audience find your cannabis brand.

Our own SEO content and copywriter Kelly Ebbert put together a presentation on cannabis SEO keyword and search phrase research for beginners. Below is a video and a short outline.

Keyword Research

This ties into SEO through search queries.

It helps cannabis brands by generating leads and increasing sales.

Remember to come prepared with a goal, i.e. building brand awareness, getting leads, etc.

Short Tail Keywords

Short tail keywords are relatively short in length and highly competitive.

“Cannabis gummies,” for example, has 22 million results.

Although you may rank high, you might not reach your target audience.

Long Tail Keywords

Long tail keywords are much more specific and more likely to get you conversion.

They’re likely to yield less search volume, but don’t let this discourage you.

Geo-targeted Keywords

This is best for local cannabis businesses who are targeting consumers in a specific area to highlight your business compared to your competition.

For example, if you’re a cannabis business in Pittsburgh, go beyond target keywords like “cannabis gummies near me” and try something more specific, such as “cannabis gummies in Pittsburgh” or “Pittsburgh cannabis gummies.”

Product Defining Keywords

These keywords often rely directly on the brand’s name.

NisonCo offers services like cannabis SEO and psychedelics PR, so our keywords include “NisonCo cannabis SEO” or “NisonCo psychedelics PR” in addition to “cannabis SEO” and “psychedelics PR.”

This can help you prove authority to potential customers as a leading expert.

Customer Defining Keywords