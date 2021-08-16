Hexo, MariMed And Cresco Labs Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On August 16, 2021
GAINERS:
- Empower Clinics (OTC: EPWCF) shares closed up 12.66% at $0.33 with an estimated market cap of $108,509,916.
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares closed up 12.36% at $0.21 with an estimated market cap of $177,682,423.
- MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares closed up 9.18% at $0.96 with an estimated market cap of $310,074,237.
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares closed up 5.74% at $9.4 with an estimated market cap of $756,027,326.
- RIV Capital (OTC: CNPOF) shares closed up 5.6% at $1.32 with an estimated market cap of $188,014,380.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares closed up 3.26% at $1.9 with an estimated market cap of $59,566,286.
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) shares closed up 3.16% at $2.15 with an estimated market cap of $122,241,000.
LOSERS:
- Rhinomed (OTC: RHNMF) shares closed down 32.08% at $0.18 with an estimated market cap of $45,685,643.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares closed down 14.48% at $2.48 with an estimated market cap of $740,956,353.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) shares closed down 11.96% at $8.83 with an estimated market cap of $50,343,167.
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII) shares closed down 11.91% at $3.55 with an estimated market cap of $577,710,964.
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares closed down 9.5% at $3.05 with an estimated market cap of $426,645,495.
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) shares closed down 9.46% at $12.54 with an estimated market cap of $628,127,797.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares closed down 8.01% at $3.1 with an estimated market cap of $1,281,997,885.
- Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) shares closed down 7.5% at $0.25 with an estimated market cap of $83,911,874.
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC: CNVCF) shares closed down 6.97% at $0.31 with an estimated market cap of $133,776,907.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ: UGRO) shares closed down 6.2% at $10.9 with an estimated market cap of $114,586,413.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares closed down 5.91% at $0.21 with an estimated market cap of $113,347,712.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares closed down 5.46% at $0.62 with an estimated market cap of $99,302,939.
- RiverNorth Opps Fund (NYSE: RIV) shares closed down 5.41% at $17.71 with an estimated market cap of $208,875,871.
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares closed down 5.23% at $0.6 with an estimated market cap of $100,840,192.
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) shares closed down 4.88% at $8.38 with an estimated market cap of $863,557,851.
- Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) shares closed down 4.74% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $94,201,309.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares closed down 4.38% at $3.38 with an estimated market cap of $515,965,923.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares closed down 4.16% at $3.92 with an estimated market cap of $161,706,025.
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC: BLOZF) shares closed down 4% at $0.72 with an estimated market cap of $79,451,354.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares closed down 3.73% at $11.61 with an estimated market cap of $8,164,854,706.
- TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares closed down 3.67% at $8.14 with an estimated market cap of $1,456,704,819.
- SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF) shares closed down 3.64% at $2.91 with an estimated market cap of $154,863,035.
- ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) shares closed down 3.36% at $6.62 with an estimated market cap of $461,036,970.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares closed down 3.23% at $1.2 with an estimated market cap of $150,039,607.
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares closed down 3.07% at $10.11 with an estimated market cap of $2,457,053,520.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) shares closed down 2.88% at $17.54 with an estimated market cap of $6,896,367,324.
- C21 Investments (OTC: CXXIF) shares closed down 2.77% at $0.74 with an estimated market cap of $86,974,963.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares closed down 2.76% at $30.62 with an estimated market cap of $1,825,173,505.
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) shares closed down 2.51% at $6.61 with an estimated market cap of $1,308,646,101.
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares closed down 2.5% at $30.86 with an estimated market cap of $6,846,450,916.
- Item 9 Labs (OTC: INLB) shares closed down 2.3% at $1.7 with an estimated market cap of $156,756,185.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares closed down 2.23% at $0.73 with an estimated market cap of $1,487,778,301.
- Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares closed down 2.03% at $153.16 with an estimated market cap of $8,548,752,725.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.