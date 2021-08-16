Meet The First Latin American Cannabis Co. To Work With Arcview Capital: A Focus On Indigenous Communities & Pharma

Choren Pharmaceuticals, located in Colombia, has become the first company in Latin America to be able to work with cannabis VC firm Arcview Capital.

The relationship the company has developed with indigenous communities and its experienced team in the pharmaceutical industry was the key to closing this deal, management explained

“We believe the best way to compete in the global market is by transforming our unique ancestral knowledge into science. We are convinced that combining Cannabis with other sacred plants and funghi is the key to make a difference for our patients” Eduardo Garcia, Choren Pharmaceuticals’ CEO, told Benzinga.

