EXCLUSIVE: Medical Marijuana CEO On Being A Company Of Firsts

July marked the largest revenue month in Medical Marijuana Inc's (OTC:MJNA) history.

Blake Schroeder, CEO of Medical Marijuana, appeared on Benzinga's Youtube show "Cannabis Hour" for an exclusive interview Thursday.

Medical Marijuana was the first publicly listed cannabis company, Schroeder told Benzinga.

The company created the non-psychoactive cannabis space and launched the world's first CBD products, the Medical Marijuana CEO said: "I literally think we've changed the world."

Medical Marijuana aims to be the world's first global cannabis company by introducing non-psychoactive cannabis and breaking down the legal barriers to entry, he said.

The company first launched in the U.S. It expanded to Europe in 2018, followed by Japan in 2019. Medical Marijuana now has its sights set on a "massive Asian expansion," Schroeder said, noting the company plans to begin selling its products in Hong Kong in the fall.

"Things need to change in that part of the world. All throughout the Asian community, you can go to jail for having CBD. I mean that is crazy," he emphasized. "This is a part of the world that needs to start thinking a little bit differently I think … and our company intends to lead the way."

Schroeder went on to talk about outdated cannabis laws across the world, Delta 8 THC, what investors should anticipate from Medical Marijuana and more.

See the full interview here:

MJNA Price Action: Medical Marijuana has traded as high as $0.22 and as low as $0.013 cents over a 52-week period.

The stock is up 64.25% year-to-date.

Photo by 7raysmarketing from Pixabay.