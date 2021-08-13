Bearish Wave Dumps Marijuana Stocks - GrowGeneration Sundial Growers And Aurora Cannabis Among Top Cannabis Movers For Today - Tilray Down By 6%
GAINERS:
- Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC:CPHRF) shares closed up 20.19% at $1.62 with an estimated market cap of $43,398,257.
- 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) shares closed up 9.92% at $4.03 with an estimated market cap of $649,314,577.
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed up 8.62% at $3.37 with an estimated market cap of $471,408,301.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed up 8.21% at $2.9 with an estimated market cap of $866,440,896.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed up 4.6% at $0.66 with an estimated market cap of $105,041,150.
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 4.17% at $0.33 with an estimated market cap of $143,802,626.
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed up 3.9% at $13.85 with an estimated market cap of $693,745,613.
- CordovaCann (OTC:LVRLF) shares closed up 3.85% at $0.27 with an estimated market cap of $20,242,805.
- Alcanna (OTC:LQSIF) shares closed up 3.04% at $5.43 with an estimated market cap of $196,590,158.
LOSERS:
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 11.84% at $31.49 with an estimated market cap of $1,852,581,041.
- Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed down 11.54% at $0.38 with an estimated market cap of $41,973,128.
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 9.37% at $1.74 with an estimated market cap of $160,444,566.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed down 9.2% at $0.75 with an estimated market cap of $1,395,000,000.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed down 8.87% at $1.84 with an estimated market cap of $57,998,752.
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed down 7.93% at $0.64 with an estimated market cap of $106,347,082.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed down 7.88% at $4.09 with an estimated market cap of $168,718,786.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed down 7.13% at $10.03 with an estimated market cap of $57,184,821.
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 6.81% at $8.89 with an estimated market cap of $715,008,822.
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed down 6.62% at $0.55 with an estimated market cap of $101,221,170.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 6.24% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $120,464,894.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 5.91% at $6.84 with an estimated market cap of $477,776,587.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 5.67% at $13.3 with an estimated market cap of $5,974,636,759.
- Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed down 5.57% at $0.27 with an estimated market cap of $90,720,006.
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 5.41% at $2.08 with an estimated market cap of $119,631,886.
- General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed down 4% at $0.48 with an estimated market cap of $29,830,327.
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed down 3.97% at $6.78 with an estimated market cap of $1,342,302,657.
- ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) shares closed down 3.65% at $89.82 with an estimated market cap of $2,339,534,750.
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 3.08% at $0.25 with an estimated market cap of $98,893,707.
- Emerald Health (OTC:EMHTF) shares closed down 3.08% at $0.13 with an estimated market cap of $26,858,423.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares closed down 3.04% at $48.12 with an estimated market cap of $2,938,900,897.
- TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed down 2.99% at $8.45 with an estimated market cap of $1,512,181,292.
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed down 2.99% at $8.81 with an estimated market cap of $901,686,301.
- HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) shares closed down 2.79% at $3.54 with an estimated market cap of $537,869,705.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 2.64% at $18.06 with an estimated market cap of $7,100,820,632.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed down 2.56% at $6.47 with an estimated market cap of $2,405,581,889.
- Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed down 2.42% at $0.16 with an estimated market cap of $28,458,110.
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed down 2.31% at $31.65 with an estimated market cap of $6,936,832,634.
- Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 2.25% at $10.43 with an estimated market cap of $2,534,823,760.
Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.