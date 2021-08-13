The Parent Company Extends Retail Footprint With New Cannabis Dispensary In California's Central Valley

TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM.U), which does business as the Parent Company (OTCQX: GRAMF) announced the opening of its latest DELI by Caliva location in Hanford, California. The new store, which opened on Friday, will service the Central Valley in conjunction with the brand's existing operational delivery hub. With this opening, Caliva (TPCO’s direct-to-consumer retail and delivery platform) will now reach 65% of the largest legal cannabis market in the country…California.

In addition to offering DELI by Caliva products, one of TPCO’s house of brands, the new retail store carries other product lines from The Parent Company such as MONOGRAM (Shawn ‘JAY-Z’ Carter’s cannabis line), Caliva, Fun Uncle, DELI and more.

For a limited time only, the brand is offering new customers 30% off their first in-store or online pickup order. And, customers have the option of placing pickup or delivery orders online at Caliva.com, or through Caliva’s new mobile app available on the Apple App Store.

“Caliva is proud to be a part of the Central Valley community and is excited to be providing greater access to The Parent Company’s high quality, trusted cannabis products with the opening of this retail location,” Dennis O’Malley, COO of The Parent Company said.

DELI by Caliva stores are modeled after old-school delicatessens, with every detail from ticketed numbers to the iconic deli countertop to bar stools all in place.

“Just like delicatessens, DELI stores are named for representing trusted neighborhood staples and high quality, personalized customer service. With this latest foray into Hanford, we will continue to represent the standard for safe, reliable, high-quality cannabis products, as well as a helpful and educational resource for those just beginning or looking to start a new branch of their cannabis journey,” O'Malley concluded.

The Parent Company courtesy photo