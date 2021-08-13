fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.29
366.24
+ 0.35%
DIA
+ 0.16
355.07
+ 0.05%
SPY
+ 0.83
444.28
+ 0.19%
TLT
+ 2.31
143.93
+ 1.58%
GLD
+ 2.37
161.68
+ 1.44%

Origin Therapeutics Will Invest $5.1M In Psychedelics Startups

byJavier Hasse
August 13, 2021 3:29 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Origin Therapeutics Will Invest $5.1M In Psychedelics Startups

Origin Therapeutics, an investment issuer focused on making equity investments in the psychedelics sector, has completed a CA$6,550,000 ($5.1 million) private placement.

The firm intends to make investments in private, early-stage psychedelics industry companies. Management told Benzinga it plans to deploy capital across a diverse group of private companies to offer investors exposure to early-stage opportunities with high growth potential.

Origin Therapeutics will work closely with its portfolio to support the growth of the companies by leveraging its management expertise and professional network. 

“The psychedelics sector has such tremendous potential for growth, with the potentially positive impact on mental health being game-changing. Investors want to participate, and while there are a growing number of publicly traded companies doing great work, so much of the innovation is taking place in private companies – and we want to give investors the opportunity to participate in that growth and support it,” Alexander Somjen, CEO of Origin Therapeutics, told Benzinga.

Más contenido sobre psicodélicos en Español en El Planteo.

Photo: Dasha Yukhymyuk on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Can Psychedelics Reduce Alcohol Consumption? A New Study Looks Into It

Psilera, a Florida-based biotechnology company, has initiated preclinical studies with new psychedelic derivatives aimed at reducing alcohol consumption. read more

Atai Life Sciences To Research Potent Psychedelic Herb Salvia Divinorum Through Its New Subsidiary

Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) has announced the launch of a new subsidiary that will research Salvinorin A, the active compound in salvia divinorum, a hallucinogenic herb native to Central America. read more

EXCLUSIVE: New York City Gets New Psychedelics Wellness Clinics

Meet Nushama, New York’s new operator of medically supervised psychedelic wellness clinics for sustained depression, anxiety, chronic pain, addiction and trauma-induced mood disorders relief. Two Locations So Far read more

What Do You Really Know About Psychedelics And Psychedelics Stocks?

According to a new poll conducted by Hill-HarrisX, 65% of registered voters say psychedelic substances do not have medical use. read more