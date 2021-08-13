Origin Therapeutics Will Invest $5.1M In Psychedelics Startups

Origin Therapeutics, an investment issuer focused on making equity investments in the psychedelics sector, has completed a CA$6,550,000 ($5.1 million) private placement.

The firm intends to make investments in private, early-stage psychedelics industry companies. Management told Benzinga it plans to deploy capital across a diverse group of private companies to offer investors exposure to early-stage opportunities with high growth potential.

Origin Therapeutics will work closely with its portfolio to support the growth of the companies by leveraging its management expertise and professional network.

“The psychedelics sector has such tremendous potential for growth, with the potentially positive impact on mental health being game-changing. Investors want to participate, and while there are a growing number of publicly traded companies doing great work, so much of the innovation is taking place in private companies – and we want to give investors the opportunity to participate in that growth and support it,” Alexander Somjen, CEO of Origin Therapeutics, told Benzinga.

Photo: Dasha Yukhymyuk on Unsplash