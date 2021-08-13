Jobs In Cannabis: You Can Now Be The President Of A Leading BIPOC-Run MSO, Here's How

The People’s Ecosystem (TPE), a leading BIPOC-run multi-state cannabis operator, has enlisted the services of FlowerHire Senior Advisors (FHSA) as it begins its search for a new company president.

FHSA has been tasked with sourcing, vetting and placing a candidate that possesses the operational know-how and business acumen required to usher TPE into its next phase of growth.

“We started The People’s Dispensary in a 4×6 closet under a staircase in 2016 and now we are searching for a president to join our company,” said Christine De La Rosa, CEO and founder of TPE, formerly The People's Dispensary. “What a wild, wonderful, and sometimes heartbreaking ride it has been. We have hit a major growth spurt in our journey and we want to meet the moment by adding a visionary to our team with a reputation for execution to keep this momentum going.”

Karen Meshkov of FHSA added, “Since its inception, TPE has built one of the most diverse and equitable teams in the industry, and we are looking for someone who can build upon those values… We are honored to have been selected to unearth the talent required to fill such an important role in the company. We would like to welcome driven, mission-focused executives that have a passion for fighting for socioeconomic equity, and sustainable and conscious cannabis policies to apply.”

To discuss interest in this position, or to refer qualified individuals, please contact and submit resumes to TPE@flowerhire.com.

Photo: Etty Fidele on Unsplash