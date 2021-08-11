Hemp-Focused Cryptocurrency Quannabu (QBU) Launches: 'This Will Solve A Global Problem'

Hemp-focused cryptocurrency Quannabu has finally gone live on the market after months of preparation.

This project is aiming to leverage the blockchain to create open and transparent supply chains across hemp, CBD and other commodity sectors.

The company hopes to raise funds through a token, QBU, to help fund the creation of a payments system, QuannabuPay.

According to management, the company also plans to have its own state-of-the-art testing and growing facilities for hemp biomass in the future. The end goal is for the token to allow global adoption of hemp and CBD while transforming the way commodities are traded.

“Quannabu, with the help of key partners in blockchain development and hemp trading, are producing an industry-changing way to settle commodity trades via our platform. This will solve a global problem for not only large multi-national companies but for smaller businesses trying to expand to new territories. Join the revolution,” Quannabu CEO Steve Shearing told Benzinga.

